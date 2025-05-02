Trump Threatens to Revoke Tax Breaks for Harvard University
Kyiv • UNN
Donald Trump announced his intention to strip Harvard University of its tax-exempt status. The university is suing the Trump administration over the freezing of grants.
U.S. President Donald Trump has stated that his administration will revoke Harvard University's tax-exempt status. This confirms his earlier threat to "deal with" the country's elite universities. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.
We are going to strip Harvard of its tax-exempt status. They deserve it.
Details
The university responded that "it would be an illegal abuse of the U.S. tax code, qualifying as a crime for the president, vice president, or any White House employee - to ask the IRS to investigate or audit a particular person or organization."
Harvard is already suing the Trump administration over last month's announcement that the government is freezing $2.2 billion in federal grants to the Ivy League university, mostly to fund medical and other scientific research.
Reminder
Earlier, on April 15, Trump stated that he believes Harvard should "lose its tax-exempt status and be taxed as a political entity if it continues to promote the political, ideological, and terrorism-inspired "disease."