What the statistics hide: stillbirths in the US are more common than previously thought

$42.000.10
48.770.22
ukenru
Exclusive
02:34 PM • 12041 views
It will become more difficult to buy medicines: Ukrainians against the initiative to reduce the number of pharmacies VIDEOVideo
Exclusive
02:25 PM • 16763 views
The number of drunk driving offenses has increased: the Prosecutor General's Office reported which regions are leadingPhoto
Exclusive
12:53 PM • 29448 views
Hryvnia holds steady: why the NBU is preventing a sharp fall and what will happen to the dollar
Exclusive
11:47 AM • 26096 views
Will Kyiv have a main New Year's tree: when will the decision be made
October 27, 10:46 AM • 31290 views
A ceasefire plan should be developed within 7-10 days, but Putin is unlikely to agree to it - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
October 27, 08:41 AM • 37820 views
Incident with former MP Kormyshkina in Moldova: new details revealed
October 27, 08:31 AM • 40706 views
Hourly power outages from 1 to 2.5 queues introduced in several regions, there are blackouts due to bad weather - Ukrenergo
Exclusive
October 27, 07:54 AM • 36496 views
In Odesa pre-trial detention center, an inmate committed suicide
October 27, 07:35 AM • 34446 views
Trump: Putin should focus on ending the war, not testing missiles
October 27, 07:17 AM • 28232 views
Emergency power outages introduced in Kyiv and a number of regions
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+8°
2m/s
72%
740mm
Popular news
Saab plans to open a Gripen fighter jet plant in Ukraine - FTOctober 27, 07:25 AM • 42529 views
Controversial Prince Andrew in talks to leave Royal EstateOctober 27, 09:22 AM • 42588 views
Sydney Sweeney Debuts Striking Bob Haircut Amid Scooter Braun Romance RumorsPhoto11:25 AM • 31079 views
Meghan Markle wore a $1600 outfit for Halloween celebration with Prince Harry and childrenVideo12:28 PM • 20592 views
State Biotechnological University under the control of a bribe-taker: schemes, clone firms, and millions from the budget. Part 1Photo01:30 PM • 17213 views
Publications
5 classic Halloween punches: warm up and get into the holiday spiritPhoto04:54 PM • 1752 views
State Biotechnological University under the control of a bribe-taker: schemes, clone firms, and millions from the budget. Part 1Photo01:30 PM • 17704 views
Hryvnia holds steady: why the NBU is preventing a sharp fall and what will happen to the dollar
Exclusive
12:53 PM • 29490 views
Harvest-2025 in Ukraine: which crops were harvested the most and what are the main results
Exclusive
October 26, 10:00 AM • 92055 views
New rules for deferrals from mobilization from November 1: what you need to knowOctober 25, 09:55 AM • 113567 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Xi Jinping
Viktor Orbán
Denys Shmyhal
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
France
State Border of Ukraine
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Meghan Markle wore a $1600 outfit for Halloween celebration with Prince Harry and childrenVideo12:28 PM • 21061 views
Sydney Sweeney Debuts Striking Bob Haircut Amid Scooter Braun Romance RumorsPhoto11:25 AM • 31979 views
Controversial Prince Andrew in talks to leave Royal EstateOctober 27, 09:22 AM • 43496 views
Penguins living near Ukrainian polar explorers laid the first egg of the seasonPhotoOctober 27, 12:06 AM • 60877 views
"Fake News": Trump assures he does not plan to name White House ballroom after himselfOctober 25, 11:20 AM • 82841 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
Starlink
Falcon 9

What the statistics hide: stillbirths in the US are more common than previously thought

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1332 views

A new study by Harvard and the University of Massachusetts showed that between 2016 and 2022, almost 19,000 pregnancies in the US ended in stillbirth, which is higher than federal data. About 30% of cases occurred without medical preconditions, and Black families and poorer communities are most affected.

What the statistics hide: stillbirths in the US are more common than previously thought

A new study conducted by Harvard and the University of Massachusetts showed that between 2016 and 2022, almost 19,000 pregnancies ended in stillbirth. About 30% of cases occurred without any medical preconditions, writes UNN with reference to The Washington Post.

A broad analysis of nearly 2.8 million pregnancies found that between 2016 and 2022, there were nearly 19,000 stillbirths, a higher number than recorded in federal data

- the publication writes.

The study, published on Monday, shows that "nearly 30% of stillbirths occur in pregnancies that seemingly had no clinical risks." The study also found that stillbirths continue to be disproportionately distributed along racial and socioeconomic lines, with Black families and poorer communities suffering the most.

Even when we know someone is at increased risk, our prevention methods are still limited. Every stillbirth is an incredible loss not only for the mother but for the entire family, and a reminder of how much more we have to do.

- said Mark Clapp, an obstetrician-gynecologist.

Researchers from the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health and Mass General Brigham said the study, published Monday, is "one of the largest and most data-rich studies on the burden of stillbirth to date."

They found that between 2016 and 2022, stillbirths occurred in:

  • 1 in every 147 births, a higher rate than the approximately one in every 175 births reported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention;
    • 1 in every 112 births in low-income families;
      • 1 in every 95 births in areas with a higher proportion of Black families compared to white families.

        Jessica Cohen, co-author and professor of health economics at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, said the discrepancy in rates between the study and CDC data may be due to known inaccuracies in fetal death certificate registration, which do not always accurately record every stillbirth and vary in quality and definition across states.

        The Harvard study analyzed pregnancy outcomes using commercial health insurance data and demographic information from the non-profit Health Care Cost Institute, which tracks tens of millions of privately insured patients. Data from the U.S. Census Bureau's American Community Survey and statistics from the March of Dimes organization, which focuses on maternal health and infant mortality prevention, were also considered.

        Stillbirth in the study is defined as fetal death after 20 weeks of gestation. Although the number of stillbirths in the U.S. has gradually decreased over the past 30 years due to improved medical care, the rate of this decline has slowed significantly.

        Risks of stillbirth

        According to the study, more than 70% of stillbirths had at least one clinical risk factor, such as obesity, substance use, or maternal diabetes. However, many cases occurred without prior signs or known complications. The highest rates were observed in pregnancies complicated by chronic hypertension, fetal anomalies, or low amniotic fluid, and they increased sharply after 41 weeks of gestation.

        The study also found that structural inequality, including place of residence and available community resources, remains a strong risk factor. Stillbirth rates were higher in areas with more low-income households and a significant Black population, even among families with private insurance. The authors suggest that social deprivation continues to affect pregnancy outcomes. They note that even in cities with the best hospitals, some women are afraid to assert their rights or question medical decisions.

        Harvey Kliman, director of the Division of Reproductive and Placental Research at Yale University, who was not involved in the study, stated that systemic racism is one of the main factors of inequality.

        There is no biological reason for almost three times as many stillbirths among Black Americans compared to whites. And this has been proven again and again, and this inequality has not really improved.

        - said Kliman.

        One-fifth of normal-weight adults have hidden obesity, increasing the risk of hypertension and diabetes - study27.10.25, 12:38 • 3114 views

        Alona Utkina

        HealthNews of the World
        Harvard University
        charity
        Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
        The Washington Post
        United States