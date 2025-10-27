What the statistics hide: stillbirths in the US are more common than previously thought

A new study conducted by Harvard and the University of Massachusetts showed that between 2016 and 2022, almost 19,000 pregnancies ended in stillbirth. About 30% of cases occurred without any medical preconditions, writes UNN with reference to The Washington Post.

A broad analysis of nearly 2.8 million pregnancies found that between 2016 and 2022, there were nearly 19,000 stillbirths, a higher number than recorded in federal data - the publication writes.

The study, published on Monday, shows that "nearly 30% of stillbirths occur in pregnancies that seemingly had no clinical risks." The study also found that stillbirths continue to be disproportionately distributed along racial and socioeconomic lines, with Black families and poorer communities suffering the most.

Even when we know someone is at increased risk, our prevention methods are still limited. Every stillbirth is an incredible loss not only for the mother but for the entire family, and a reminder of how much more we have to do. - said Mark Clapp, an obstetrician-gynecologist.

Researchers from the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health and Mass General Brigham said the study, published Monday, is "one of the largest and most data-rich studies on the burden of stillbirth to date."

They found that between 2016 and 2022, stillbirths occurred in:

1 in every 147 births, a higher rate than the approximately one in every 175 births reported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention;

1 in every 112 births in low-income families;

1 in every 95 births in areas with a higher proportion of Black families compared to white families.

Jessica Cohen, co-author and professor of health economics at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, said the discrepancy in rates between the study and CDC data may be due to known inaccuracies in fetal death certificate registration, which do not always accurately record every stillbirth and vary in quality and definition across states.

The Harvard study analyzed pregnancy outcomes using commercial health insurance data and demographic information from the non-profit Health Care Cost Institute, which tracks tens of millions of privately insured patients. Data from the U.S. Census Bureau's American Community Survey and statistics from the March of Dimes organization, which focuses on maternal health and infant mortality prevention, were also considered.

Stillbirth in the study is defined as fetal death after 20 weeks of gestation. Although the number of stillbirths in the U.S. has gradually decreased over the past 30 years due to improved medical care, the rate of this decline has slowed significantly.

Risks of stillbirth

According to the study, more than 70% of stillbirths had at least one clinical risk factor, such as obesity, substance use, or maternal diabetes. However, many cases occurred without prior signs or known complications. The highest rates were observed in pregnancies complicated by chronic hypertension, fetal anomalies, or low amniotic fluid, and they increased sharply after 41 weeks of gestation.

The study also found that structural inequality, including place of residence and available community resources, remains a strong risk factor. Stillbirth rates were higher in areas with more low-income households and a significant Black population, even among families with private insurance. The authors suggest that social deprivation continues to affect pregnancy outcomes. They note that even in cities with the best hospitals, some women are afraid to assert their rights or question medical decisions.

Harvey Kliman, director of the Division of Reproductive and Placental Research at Yale University, who was not involved in the study, stated that systemic racism is one of the main factors of inequality.

There is no biological reason for almost three times as many stillbirths among Black Americans compared to whites. And this has been proven again and again, and this inequality has not really improved. - said Kliman.

