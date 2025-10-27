One-fifth of normal-weight adults have hidden obesity, increasing the risk of hypertension and diabetes - study

$42.000.10
A ceasefire plan should be developed within 7-10 days, but Putin is unlikely to agree to it - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
08:41 AM • 15973 views
Incident with former MP Kormyshkina in Moldova: new details revealed
08:31 AM • 21644 views
Hourly power outages from 1 to 2.5 queues introduced in several regions, there are blackouts due to bad weather - Ukrenergo
Exclusive
07:54 AM • 23642 views
In Odesa pre-trial detention center, an inmate committed suicide
07:35 AM • 25963 views
Trump: Putin should focus on ending the war, not testing missiles
07:17 AM • 24256 views
Emergency power outages introduced in Kyiv and a number of regions
October 26, 03:25 PM • 57363 views
US intelligence divided on Putin's readiness for negotiations - WSJ
October 26, 02:28 PM • 54213 views
Damage to the dam in Belgorod Oblast: 4 Russian army brigades at risk of flooding
October 26, 11:39 AM • 45802 views
Rains, winds, and temperature drop: what weather to expect in Ukraine at the beginning of the week
Exclusive
October 26, 10:52 AM • 48071 views
Accident involving passenger and military buses: details of the incident revealed
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Putin cannot conquer Ukraine, so he wants to destroy it with attacks on energy infrastructure - The Economist
Occupiers plan to build new prisons in the temporarily occupied territories of Kherson region for repression - CNS
Ukrainian military liberated the village of Yehorivka in Dnipropetrovsk region and showed its clearing from the occupiers
Number of battles in 24 hours decreased by almost a third: General Staff updated the combat map
Saab plans to open a Gripen fighter jet plant in Ukraine - FT
Harvest-2025 in Ukraine: which crops were harvested the most and what are the main results
Exclusive
October 26, 10:00 AM • 73525 views
New rules for deferrals from mobilization from November 1: what you need to know
A time of inner balance amidst external storms: astrological forecast for the week of October 27 – November 2
Exclusive
October 25, 08:45 AM • 115468 views
Lawyers noticed a violation of jurisdiction in the "case of lawyers" who were wiretapped by NABU
Can land on autobahns and carry Meteor missiles: aviation expert explained the peculiarity of Gripen aircraft
Exclusive
October 24, 12:47 PM • 118027 views
Controversial Prince Andrew in talks to leave Royal Estate
Penguins living near Ukrainian polar explorers laid the first egg of the season
"Fake News": Trump assures he does not plan to name White House ballroom after himself
Trump plans to name new White House ballroom after himself - media
Austin Butler in talks for a new film: what it will be
One-fifth of normal-weight adults have hidden obesity, increasing the risk of hypertension and diabetes - study

Kyiv • UNN

 • 932 views

About 20% of adults with a normal body mass index have hidden abdominal obesity. This increases the risk of developing hypertension, diabetes, and other cardiometabolic disorders.

One-fifth of normal-weight adults have hidden obesity, increasing the risk of hypertension and diabetes - study

A dangerous level of abdominal obesity can be hidden in people whose body mass index is normal. Currently, about 20% of adults have hidden obesity, and this factor means the danger of developing diseases such as hypertension and diabetes.

UNN reports this with reference to WHO and JAMA Network Open survey data.

Details

According to new research data, body mass index (BMI) often does not reflect the actual fat distribution in a person. Abdominal obesity, especially visceral fat, can be "hidden," disrupt metabolic processes through inflammatory pathways, and also contribute to insulin resistance, dyslipidemia, and high blood pressure.

More than 20% of adults with a normal BMI range have a level of abdominal obesity - the corresponding conclusion is stated in the study "Cardiometabolic Outcomes Among Adults With Abdominal Obesity and Normal Body Mass Index." The results were published in JAMA Network Open. The researchers explain that they used a cross-sectional method to study the global prevalence of abdominal obesity with normal weight.

Body mass index is an unreliable indicator of overweight: experts propose a new way to diagnose obesity15.01.25, 10:44 • 25181 view

The researchers also tried to identify a link with cardiometabolic outcomes. It is important to note that cardiometabolic disorders are one of the leading causes of death and disability worldwide. Statistics show that the number of cases of cardiovascular diseases has increased from 271 million to 523 million over the past 30 years. And the number of disability-adjusted life years has almost doubled.

Data and research results

The World Health Organization's "Stepwise Approach to Surveillance of Noncommunicable Disease Risk Factors" (WHO STEPS) survey in 91 countries between 2000 and 2020 revealed interesting data that formed the basis of the study. Among the respondents were 471,228 participants aged 15 to 69 in Africa, the Americas, the Eastern Mediterranean, Europe, Southeast Asia, and the Western Pacific.

Thus, abdominal obesity was defined as a high waist circumference (≥80 cm in women; ≥94 cm in men). It was determined that a normal BMI combines abdominal obesity with a high waist circumference.

Measurements were carried out using standardized interviews, physical body indicators, and biochemical analyses.

Genetic test can predict obesity in childhood - study21.07.25, 15:00 • 3545 views

In the global dataset, abdominal obesity was associated with several behavioral and metabolic factors.

  • individuals with a larger waist circumference were more likely to report low fruit and vegetable intake (odds ratio [OR] 1.22) and physical inactivity (OR 1.60);
    • those with abdominal obesity but a normal body mass index had a higher probability of hypertension (OR 1.29), diabetes (OR 1.81), high total cholesterol (OR 1.39), and high triglycerides (OR 1.56).

      Among the characteristics of the respondents, it is noted that individuals with higher education tended to have a higher probability of abdominal obesity. Primary education (OR 1.53) and secondary or higher education (OR 2.38) increased the risk compared to no formal education. But the African region is the only exception, where secondary and higher education were associated with lower odds (OR 0.64).

      Also, in the combined sample, it was found that 21.7% of participants with normal BMI suffered from abdominal obesity. The regional distribution is as follows: from 15.3% in the Western Pacific region to 32.6% in the Eastern Mediterranean region. Lebanon had the highest prevalence at the national level – 58.4%. In contrast, the lowest level, about 6.9%, was observed in Mozambique.

      Recall

      In Ukraine, 23% of children aged 6-8 years are overweight due to irrational nutrition and a sedentary lifestyle.

      Ozempic manufacturer reshuffles staff due to Trump's pressure18.10.25, 09:58 • 5340 views

      Ihor Telezhnikov

      Health
      World Health Organization
      Lebanon
      Mozambique
      Africa
      Europe