Bahanets: NABU most often leaks information regarding investigative actions
Exclusive
10:21 AM • 11495 views
Bahanets: NABU most often leaks information regarding investigative actions
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 26476 views
Almost one hundred citizens became victims of human trafficking in the first six months of 2025 - Ministry of Social Policy
09:37 AM • 26611 views
Zelenskyy appointed new ambassadors to 16 countries and international organizations: decrees
Exclusive
09:08 AM • 28922 views
Searches of those suspected of treason without court orders justified - MP Vlasenko
Exclusive
07:58 AM • 32565 views
Expert on NABU detention: counterintelligence did important work
July 21, 05:40 AM • 42120 views
SBU and Prosecutor General's Office conduct searches at NABU: what is known
July 21, 03:31 AM • 86481 views
Ivano-Frankivsk experienced the largest attack since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion
Exclusive
July 20, 09:39 AM • 81457 views
The man who attacked a shopping mall visitor with a knife in Kyiv turned out to be a former military serviceman
Exclusive
July 20, 07:27 AM • 155477 views
One of the most stressful weeks of the year: astro-forecast for July 21–27
July 19, 09:47 PM • 150074 views
Usyk defeated Dubois by knockout in the fifth round and became the undisputed world champion (video)
Genetic test can predict obesity in childhood - study

Kyiv • UNN

 • 218 views

An international team of scientists has developed a polygenic risk score (PGS) that allows predicting the risk of developing obesity in adulthood as early as in early childhood. This test, based on data from over five million people, can help identify children with an increased genetic risk for the application of preventive strategies.

An international team of scientists has created a new genetic test that can predict the risk of developing obesity in adulthood while still in childhood. The test could be a breakthrough in preventing excess weight, helping to identify children at increased risk. This is reported by UNN with reference to MedicalXpress.

Details

Drawing on genetic data from over five million people, an international team of researchers has created a genetic test called a polygenic risk score (PGS) that predicts adult obesity as early as infancy.

This discovery, it is noted, can help identify children and adolescents with a higher genetic risk of developing obesity and apply preventive strategies to them at a younger age.

"This score is so powerful that it allows us to predict, even before the age of five, whether a child is likely to develop obesity in adulthood, long before other risk factors begin to shape their weight later in childhood. Intervention at this stage can have a huge impact,"

says Associate Professor Roelof Smit from the NNF Center for Basic Metabolic Research (CBMR) at the University of Copenhagen and lead author of the study published in Nature Medicine.

Addition

This study was the result of a large-scale international collaboration within the Genetic Investigation of Anthropometric Traits (GIANT) Consortium, which studies how genes affect physical characteristics such as height and body mass index. The consumer genetics company 23andMe and over 600 scientists from 500 research institutions worldwide also participated in the work.

The new genetic test, known as the polygenic risk score (PGS), proved to be twice as effective in predicting obesity risk as all previous analogues. It is based on the analysis of minor variations in DNA that can affect metabolism, appetite, and weight gain. The test works like a complex calculator: it combines the influence of thousands of small genetic factors and produces an overall risk score.

Scientists created PGS using data from over five million people – this is the largest and most diverse genetic database ever used for such purposes. Testing on over half a million participants confirmed that this test is a significant step forward in the accuracy of genetic prediction.

However, even an accurate test does not mean a fatal verdict. The study showed that lifestyle – diet, physical activity – has a significant impact even for people with an increased genetic risk. They respond better to changes, but also have a higher risk of returning to overweight after stopping interventions.

Among the limitations of the test is that it works significantly more accurately for people of European descent than for representatives of other ethnic groups. This indicates the need for further work on its adaptation for global use.

New level of diagnostics: virtual reality reveals the secrets of pediatric heart tumors7/2/25, 6:18 PM • 1280 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

HealthNews of the WorldTechnologies
