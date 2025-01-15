Body mass index is an unreliable indicator of overweight: experts propose a new way to diagnose obesity

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 123152 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 113541 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 121565 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 123091 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 152810 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 107436 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 150781 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104106 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113705 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117077 views

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 106509 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 135044 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 104396 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 111499 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 109246 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 123149 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 152807 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 150780 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 180221 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 169686 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 109246 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 111499 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 135044 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 128889 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 146554 views
Body mass index is an unreliable indicator of overweight: experts propose a new way to diagnose obesity

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25070 views

An international group of experts has developed a new approach to the diagnosis of obesity that is not based on body mass index alone. Two new categories have been proposed: clinical and preclinical obesity.

A panel of global experts is proposing a new way to define and diagnose obesity, de-emphasizing the controversial body mass index and hoping to better identify individuals.

Written by UNN with reference to The Lancet Diabetes & Endocrinology.

For decades, recommendations for diagnosing obesity have focused on a single value: body mass index (abbreviated as BMI). To calculate BMI, body weight in kilograms is divided by height in meters squared.

However, there has long been criticism that BMI alone is not a reliable indicator of overweight and, above all, does not provide any information about a person's health.

An international commission of more than 50 experts now wants to change this and, in addition, answer the question of how much obesity should be considered a disease. 

Scientists develop nanoparticles to fight obesity14.10.24, 12:45 • 11721 view

According to new guidelines published in The Lancet Diabetes & Endocrinology, obesity should no longer be defined solely by BMI, a calculation of height and weight. Instead, it is proposed to combine the diagnosis with other measurements, such as waist circumference, plus evidence of health problems associated with extra pounds.

Two new categories

The report introduces new diagnostic categories: clinical obesity and preclinical obesity.

People who are clinically obese meet BMI and other markers of obesity and show signs of organ, tissue, or other problems caused by being overweight. These can include heart disease, high blood pressure, liver or kidney disease, and chronic severe knee or hip pain. They need to undergo a course of treatment, including diet, exercise, and obesity medications.

People with preclinical obesity are at risk for these conditions but do not have a current illness, the report says.

Addendum

It is emphasized that people with excess body fat do not always have a BMI above 30. And people with high muscle mass, such as football players or other athletes, may have a high BMI despite having normal body fat.

The Shalimov Institute told about surgical methods of obesity treatment25.07.24, 11:32 • 15447 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

Health

