Scientists develop nanoparticles to fight obesity
Kyiv • UNN
Researchers have presented a new approach to fighting obesity aimed at fat absorption in the small intestine. The developed nanoparticle system delivers therapeutic molecules to the digestive tract by inhibiting the SOAT2 enzyme.
Writes UNN with reference to Phys.
At the United European Gastroenterology Week UEG Week 2024 in Vienna, Austria, researchers presented a new approach to fighting obesity.
It is an advanced nanoparticle system designed to deliver therapeutic molecules directly to the digestive tract.
The study focuses on an enzyme called sterol O-acyltransferase 2 (SOAT2), which plays a fundamental role in fat absorption in the small intestine. By inhibiting this enzyme in the small intestine, the study offers a promising therapeutic approach to reducing fat absorption and potentially preventing obesity.
The study revealed the main mechanism by which SOAT2 regulates fat absorption. Inhibition of SOAT2 in the small intestine triggers the degradation of CD36, a protein responsible for fat transport. This process involves both cellular stress and the involvement of the E3 ligase RNF5, an enzyme that enhances CD36 degradation.
Prof. Zhaoyang Jiang, study leader, adds: “One of the most interesting aspects of this therapy is its ability to target fat absorption in the intestine without affecting the liver.”
Despite extensive research into fat metabolism, effective inhibitors of fatty acid absorption in the intestine have remained elusive.
“While most strategies are aimed at reducing dietary fat intake, our approach targets the process of fat absorption by the body directly,” he added.
Previous research has shown that blocking SOAT2 in the liver can lead to fat accumulation in the liver - a risk that our treatment avoids by targeting only intestinal SOAT2,” says Professor Zhaoyang Jiang
The research team plans to test the nanoparticle system in larger animal models to confirm its efficacy and safety for potential human use.
“We believe that this nanoparticle system represents a breakthrough in the treatment of obesity, offering a new solution that addresses both fat metabolism and diet-related weight gain.
This potentially opens a new era of more effective treatments.”
Scientists have found that life expectancy is slowing down in the world.
