Nobel Prize in Physiology and Medicine awarded for microRNA discovery

The 2024 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine has been awarded to Victor Ambros and Gary Ruvkun for the discovery of microRNA and its role in post-transcriptional gene regulation, the Nobel Committee said on Monday, UNN reports.

"The Nobel Assembly at Karolinska Institutet has today decided to award the 2024 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine jointly to Victor Ambros and Gary Ruvkun for the discovery of microRNA and its role in post-transcriptional gene regulation," the statement reads.

This year's Nobel Prize, as noted, is awarded to two scientists for "their discovery of a fundamental principle governing how gene activity is regulated."

"In 1993, this year's Nobel Prize laureates published unexpected findings describing a new level of gene regulation, which turned out to be highly significant and conserved throughout evolution. They discovered microRNA, a new class of tiny RNA molecules that play a crucial role in gene regulation," the statement reads.

