Winners of the Alternative Nobel Prize announced in Stockholm

The Right-Livelihood-Stiftung, a Stockholm-based foundation, held an event to present awards known as the alternative Nobel Prize. Written by UNN with reference to ZDF.

This year's award winners include Palestinian human rights activist Issa Amro and his organization Youth Against Settlements; indigenous activist Joan Carling from the Philippines and environmental activist Anabela Lemos from Mozambique.

The award will also go to the British research project Forensic Architecture, which investigates crimes against human rights and the environment.

The Right Livelihood Award, which has been awarded since 1980, has nothing to do with the actual Nobel Prizes, which will be announced next week.

