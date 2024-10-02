ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Russian journalist wins German literary award for book about war in Ukraine

Russian journalist wins German literary award for book about war in Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

Russian journalist Ekaterina Gordeeva has won the Scholl Prize 2024 for her book Carry My Grief Away. The book contains stories of 24 characters, mostly from Ukraine, about the cruel reality of war.

Russian journalist, video blogger and writer Ekaterina Gordeeva received the Sophie and Hans Scholl Prize in 2024 for her book "Take away my grief". This was announced by the organizers of the prize - the Bavarian branch of the German Booksellers' Association and the Munich authorities, UNN reports with reference to DW.

According to media reports, Gordeyeva recorded the experiences of 24 characters, mostly from Ukraine. The jury said in a statement that in her book, the author "reflects the cruel reality of the war" waged by Russia against Ukraine. "In an environment where Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine is only a pretext for constant news, people rarely realize what it means for individuals: the need to live amidst incredible destruction, the threat to one's own body and life, the death of friends, neighbors, family members, and constant violence," the jury said.

The award ceremony will take place at the University of Munich on November 26. The prize is worth 10 thousand euros.

All public screenings of the film “Russians at War” have been canceled at the Zurich festival27.09.24, 20:56 • 28495 views

The international cultural scene should never be used to whitewash crimes. Ukraine's Foreign Ministry urged partners not to provide cultural venues to Russia

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarCulture
munichMunich
ukraineUkraine

