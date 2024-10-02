Russian journalist wins German literary award for book about war in Ukraine

Russian journalist, video blogger and writer Ekaterina Gordeeva received the Sophie and Hans Scholl Prize in 2024 for her book "Take away my grief". This was announced by the organizers of the prize - the Bavarian branch of the German Booksellers' Association and the Munich authorities, UNN reports with reference to DW.

According to media reports, Gordeyeva recorded the experiences of 24 characters, mostly from Ukraine. The jury said in a statement that in her book, the author "reflects the cruel reality of the war" waged by Russia against Ukraine. "In an environment where Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine is only a pretext for constant news, people rarely realize what it means for individuals: the need to live amidst incredible destruction, the threat to one's own body and life, the death of friends, neighbors, family members, and constant violence," the jury said.

The award ceremony will take place at the University of Munich on November 26. The prize is worth 10 thousand euros.

