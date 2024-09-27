All public screenings of the film “Russians at War” have been canceled at the Zurich festival

The International Film Festival in the Swiss city of Zurich has canceled all 4 public screenings of Russian director Anastasia Trofimova's film Russians at War, scheduled for October 7-12 , UNN reports with reference to the Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications of Ukraine.

Also, according to the agency, the director will not participate in panel discussions.

"Russia should be excluded from the international cultural space. By equating their activities with cultural figures from other countries, the world whitewashes Russia's barbaric policy.

We express our gratitude to the organizers of the Zurich Film Festival for this decision. Light must conquer darkness, and it is important to make joint efforts to achieve this," the Ministry of Culture added.

