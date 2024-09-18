The film “Russians at War” is to be screened at the Zurich Festival. The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry expressed outrage

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry has expressed outrage over the plans of the Swiss Zurich Film Festival to include the documentary "Russians at War" in its program, UNN reports citing a statement from the ministry.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasizes that Russian propaganda behind the screen of a cultural product has no place on the international cultural scene and red carpet.

TVO will not broadcast the movie “Russians at war”, which depicts the occupiers as “ordinary” people

"In connection with the plans of the Swiss Zurich Film Festival to include the documentary "Russians at War" in the program, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed outrage at this decision. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine strongly condemns any attempts to provide Russia with a cultural stage to whitewash its war crimes, while Russian troops continue to commit atrocities against Ukrainians," the statement reads.

The director of the film “Russians at War” was included in the list of people who threaten the national security of Ukraine

Addendum

Consul General of Ukraine in Toronto Oleh Nikolenko called on the Toronto International Film Festival TIFF not to become a platform for whitewashing the crimes of Russian soldiers in Ukraine and to cancel the screening of the propaganda Russian film "Russians at War".