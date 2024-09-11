The TVO media organization refused to broadcast the previously sponsored film “Russians at War” because it “listened to the opinion of the Ukrainian Canadian community.

The Canadian network TV Ontario announced that it will not show the film “Russians at War”, which depicts the occupiers as “ordinary” people.

“We listened to the Ukrainian-Canadian community and its thoughtful and sincere input.

TVO's board of directors has decided to respect the feedback we have received, and TVO will no longer support or broadcast the film Russians at War.

TVO will review the process by which this project was financed and our brand was used.

Recall

UNN reported that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine opposed the screening of the film “Russians at War” at the Venice Film Festival. The Ministry considers the film an insult to war victims and a tool of Kremlin propaganda.

Ukrainian parliamentarians have asked their Canadian colleagues to prevent the screeningof the propaganda film Russians at War at the Toronto Film Festival. The film received funding from the Canada Media Foundation.