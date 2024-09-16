The director of the film “Russians at War” was included in the list of people who threaten the national security of Ukraine

The Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications has added Russian filmmaker Anastasia Trofimova to the list of people who pose a threat to Ukraine's national security. This was reported by the press service of the ministry, according to UNN.

The agency explains that the former employee of the propaganda channel Russia Today was included in this list, in particular, for the documentary Russians at War, which she directed.

The Ministry of Culture also added that the film spreads Russian propaganda and demonstrates "unacceptable neutrality" regarding Russia's war against Ukraine. The Ministry emphasized that the film does not recognize the atrocities committed by Russia during the invasion.

It is noted that the film promotes the idea that this war is a "conflict between two fraternal peoples" and that Russians are allegedly just as much its victims as Ukrainians.

The head of the Ministry of Culture, Mykola Tochytskyi, is convinced that cases like Trofimova's are part of a broader information war that Russia is waging to justify its aggression through culture and media.

We are fighting against the promotion of false narratives and manipulations that attempt to replace the truth and absolve the aggressor of responsibility. Ukraine is consistently working to ensure that Russian propaganda cannot penetrate cultural venues both inside and outside the country, protecting the truth about war and freedom - Tochytsky said.

UNN reported that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine opposed the screening of the film "Russians at War" at the Venice Film Festival. The Ministry considers the film an insult to war victims and a tool of Kremlin propaganda.

Ukrainian parliamentarians have asked their Canadian colleagues to prevent the screening of the propaganda film Russians at War at the Toronto Film Festival. The film received funding from the Canadian Media Foundation.