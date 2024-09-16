ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 115572 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 118121 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 192445 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 150394 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 151063 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142127 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 195291 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112350 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 184408 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104991 views

Popular news
Trump set a condition for Zelenskyy to resume negotiations with the US

February 28, 10:28 PM • 50412 views
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 77090 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 73378 views
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 47689 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM • 54325 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 192445 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 195291 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 184408 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 211362 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 199689 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 148454 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 147818 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 152009 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 143013 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 159489 views
Actual
The director of the film “Russians at War” was included in the list of people who threaten the national security of Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24018 views

The Ministry of Culture of Ukraine has added Anastasia Trofimova to the list of persons threatening national security. The Ministry of Culture also explained that her film “Russians at War” spreads Russian propaganda and demonstrates “unacceptable neutrality” regarding Russia's war against Ukraine.

The Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications has added Russian filmmaker Anastasia Trofimova to the list of people who pose a threat to Ukraine's national security. This was reported by the press service of the ministry, according to UNN.

Details

The agency explains that the former employee of the propaganda channel Russia Today was included in this list, in particular, for the documentary Russians at War, which she directed.

The Ministry of Culture also added that the film spreads Russian propaganda and demonstrates "unacceptable neutrality" regarding Russia's war against Ukraine. The Ministry emphasized that the film does not recognize the atrocities committed by Russia during the invasion. 

It is noted that the film promotes the idea that this war is a "conflict between two fraternal peoples" and that Russians are allegedly just as much its victims as Ukrainians.

TVO will not broadcast the movie “Russians at war”, which depicts the occupiers as “ordinary” people11.09.24, 14:51 • 15850 views

Addendum

The head of the Ministry of Culture, Mykola Tochytskyi, is convinced that cases like Trofimova's are part of a broader information war that Russia is waging to justify its aggression through culture and media. 

We are fighting against the promotion of false narratives and manipulations that attempt to replace the truth and absolve the aggressor of responsibility. Ukraine is consistently working to ensure that Russian propaganda cannot penetrate cultural venues both inside and outside the country, protecting the truth about war and freedom

- Tochytsky said.

Recall

UNN reported that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine opposed the screening of the film "Russians at War" at the Venice Film Festival. The Ministry considers the film an insult to war victims and a tool of Kremlin propaganda.

Ukrainian parliamentarians have asked their Canadian colleagues to prevent the screening of the propaganda film Russians at War at the Toronto Film Festival. The film received funding from the Canadian Media Foundation.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarPoliticsCulture

