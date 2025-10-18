Ozempic manufacturer reshuffles staff due to Trump's pressure

$41.640.00
October 18, 12:34 AM • 19726 views
Zelenskyy and Trump in the White House: discussed Tomahawk, possible peace with Russia, and energy aid to Ukraine
October 17, 11:31 PM • 44045 views
Trump does not plan to transfer Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine: the leaders' meeting was tense
October 17, 07:15 PM • 33921 views
Trump said the war could be ended within a week
October 17, 06:40 PM • 38652 views
Zelenskyy says he has "deep understandings" with Trump
October 17, 06:26 PM • 31724 views
Zelenskyy offered Trump to exchange drones for American weapons
October 17, 05:56 PM • 22949 views
There will be a bilateral meeting, but Zelenskyy will be in touch: Trump on meeting with Putin in Hungary
October 17, 05:29 PM • 21356 views
Zelenskyy arrived at the White House, met by Trump
October 17, 04:16 PM • 17950 views
Trump did not rule out sending Tomahawks to Ukraine: CNN learned details of the US president's conversation with Putin
October 17, 02:20 PM • 20058 views
The relevant committee recommended the draft Budget-2026 for the first reading: consideration is expected on October 21-22
Exclusive
October 17, 01:38 PM • 21628 views
VR Committee on National Security assessed the level of mobilization in UkraineVideo
Popular news
Russians fear Ukraine will receive Tomahawk - ZelenskyyOctober 17, 09:35 PM • 5502 views
Zelenskyy after meeting with Trump: "We must stop where we are now and start talking"VideoOctober 17, 09:40 PM • 10401 views
Trump called on Zelenskyy and Putin to stop the war on the current front lineOctober 18, 12:09 AM • 7736 views
European leaders expressed full support for Zelenskyy after his conversation with TrumpVideoOctober 18, 01:11 AM • 3136 views
Trump refuses to provide Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles due to disagreements with Zelenskyy over the future of the war - CNN01:32 AM • 24061 views
Publications
AI in modern weapons: why the topic has become relevant, and what risks it carriesPhoto
Exclusive
October 17, 07:15 AM • 73853 views
European Commission presents roadmap to strengthen EU's defense capabilities: what's includedOctober 16, 12:39 PM • 98200 views
Ornithologist explained how to help a stork wintering in Ukraine and what is forbidden to doPhoto
Exclusive
October 16, 07:53 AM • 124926 views
Victoria's Secret 2025: the brightest moments of the legendary fashion showPhotoOctober 16, 07:27 AM • 90585 views
NABU is systematically ill: corruption and raiding by detectives cast doubt on the expediency of its existenceOctober 16, 07:09 AM • 115212 views
UNN Lite
New Facebook button allows AI to view photos you haven't uploaded yet06:19 AM • 1970 views
She was in his inner circle for years: Media revealed Eminem's new girlfriendOctober 17, 08:07 PM • 27446 views
Sam Fender wins Mercury Prize 2025 for album "People Watching"VideoOctober 17, 10:57 AM • 35277 views
Actor Channing Tatum and his beloved Inka Williams impressed with a passionate kiss at the film's premiere: photoPhotoOctober 15, 03:48 PM • 63845 views
Kim Kardashian's Skims brand presented panties with faux pubic hairPhotoOctober 15, 12:05 AM • 111216 views
Ozempic manufacturer reshuffles staff due to Trump's pressure

Kyiv • UNN

 • 636 views

Novo Nordisk has appointed Greg Miley as head of corporate affairs. This comes amid pressure from the Trump administration on drug pricing and the company's efforts to restore investor confidence.

Ozempic manufacturer reshuffles staff due to Trump's pressure

Novo Nordisk has appointed US pharmaceutical industry veteran Greg Meily as its new head of corporate affairs, as the obesity drug maker faces increasing pressure from US President Donald Trump over drug pricing, UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

Details

Meily most recently served as senior vice president of government affairs for US pharmaceutical giant AbbVie. He posted a statement on LinkedIn on Friday, and Novo Nordisk shared it.

Novo is turning to an American executive with extensive experience in the US pharmaceutical industry to help the company navigate political risks under the Trump administration in the US, its largest market, the publication writes.

The appointment comes as new CEO Mike Dustdar attempts to restore investor confidence through a restructuring to focus Novo on a fierce battle against obesity drugs against US rival Eli Lilly. 

Meily indicated on LinkedIn that he will start his new role next month and move to Denmark, Novo's home market.

Meily's main priority will be to improve Novo's relationship with the Trump administration, a source familiar with the matter said.

Other major pharmaceutical companies have hired public relations experts with extensive experience in Republican circles to deal with the administration's pressure on the industry, a source at a European pharmaceutical company told Reuters on Friday.

Shares of Novo and Lilly rose on Friday after Trump said the price of Novo's diabetes drug Ozempic would be lowered. Ozempic contains the same active ingredient as the weight loss drug Wegovy.

Scientists found evidence that Ozempic can reverse aging - media09.08.25, 12:33 • 4209 views

Recall

Donald Trump announced the introduction of new tariffs, including a 100% tariff on imported drugs from October 1, 2025, if the company does not build a factory in the US.

Julia Shramko

HealthNews of the World
Reuters
Donald Trump
Denmark
United States