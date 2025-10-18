Ozempic manufacturer reshuffles staff due to Trump's pressure

Novo Nordisk has appointed US pharmaceutical industry veteran Greg Meily as its new head of corporate affairs, as the obesity drug maker faces increasing pressure from US President Donald Trump over drug pricing, UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

Details

Meily most recently served as senior vice president of government affairs for US pharmaceutical giant AbbVie. He posted a statement on LinkedIn on Friday, and Novo Nordisk shared it.

Novo is turning to an American executive with extensive experience in the US pharmaceutical industry to help the company navigate political risks under the Trump administration in the US, its largest market, the publication writes.

The appointment comes as new CEO Mike Dustdar attempts to restore investor confidence through a restructuring to focus Novo on a fierce battle against obesity drugs against US rival Eli Lilly.

Meily indicated on LinkedIn that he will start his new role next month and move to Denmark, Novo's home market.

Meily's main priority will be to improve Novo's relationship with the Trump administration, a source familiar with the matter said.

Other major pharmaceutical companies have hired public relations experts with extensive experience in Republican circles to deal with the administration's pressure on the industry, a source at a European pharmaceutical company told Reuters on Friday.

Shares of Novo and Lilly rose on Friday after Trump said the price of Novo's diabetes drug Ozempic would be lowered. Ozempic contains the same active ingredient as the weight loss drug Wegovy.

Recall

Donald Trump announced the introduction of new tariffs, including a 100% tariff on imported drugs from October 1, 2025, if the company does not build a factory in the US.