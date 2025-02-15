U.S., Russian officials to meet next week in Saudi Arabia to prepare for Trump-Putin meeting - Bloomberg

ukenru
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 21420 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 62410 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 86345 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 109239 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 84377 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 119802 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101603 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113134 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116774 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 154953 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 98582 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 67021 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

07:13 AM • 36681 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 99133 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 60127 views
Publications
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 109242 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 119803 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 154953 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 145453 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 177724 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 60127 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 99133 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 134772 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 136677 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164858 views
Actual
U.S., Russian officials to meet next week in Saudi Arabia to prepare for Trump-Putin meeting - Bloomberg

U.S., Russian officials to meet next week in Saudi Arabia to prepare for Trump-Putin meeting - Bloomberg

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30164 views

Saudi National Security Advisor Musaed al-Aiban will hold talks between representatives of the United States and Russia to prepare for Trump's meeting with the dictator.

Russian and US officials will meet next week in Saudi Arabia to prepare for a possible meeting between Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump. It could take place as early as the end of February, Bloomberg writes, citing sources, UNN reports.

Details of the meeting and the list of participants are still being finalized. However, according to Bloomberg's sources, the group is likely to include national security advisers. According to one of the sources, the goal is to set a date before the start of the holy month of Ramadan in March.

According to another official, most Europeans have not yet been informed about this. And although officials from Ukraine are expected to arrive, they are probably not aware of all the preparations either, Bloomberg writes.

Saudi National Security Advisor Moussaed al-Ayban will hold the talks, the source said, adding that the plans could be disrupted by last-minute changes.

National Security Advisor Michael Waltz and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff are expected to lead the talks.

"Putin is assembling a team of heavyweights with decades of experience in high-stakes negotiations. Among them are Yuri Ushakov, the Kremlin's top foreign policy adviser with five decades of diplomatic experience, and its chief intelligence officer, Sergei Naryshkin, who served with Putin in the Soviet KGB, according to people familiar with the situation," the newspaper writes.

According to the interlocutors, Kirill Dmitriev, a financier educated at Stanford and Harvard and with ties to the Russian dictator's family, may play a key role as an unofficial channel of communication with Trump's team.

Recall

On Thursday, US President Donald Trump announced that a summit with Vladimir Putin is being prepared in Saudi Arabia  - and said that Ukrainians will take part in it. For his part, the President of Ukraine confirmed an official visit to Saudi Arabia and the UAE with a humanitarian program. Zelenskyy emphasized that he does not plan to meet with either Russians or Americans during his visit.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

PoliticsNews of the World
harvard-universityHarvard University
donald-trumpDonald Trump
saudi-arabiaSaudi Arabia
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising