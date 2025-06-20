Octopuses can recognize chemicals by touch - study

Octopuses can detect harmful chemicals using sensors located on suckers, which allows them to distinguish spoiled food or eggs. This is reported by UNN with reference to Phys.

A team of biologists and chemists from Harvard University and the University of California, San Diego, investigated the sensory capabilities of Californian two-spotted octopuses. Scientists observed how octopuses checked their eggs and discarded those that were damaged or non-viable.

Octopuses reacted to chemicals produced by microbes on spoiled eggs differently than to those present on healthy ones - the researchers noted.

During the experiment, scientists collected microorganisms from the surface of spoiled eggs and found that approximately 300 types of bacteria were significantly more common on damaged biomaterial. Later, they placed these substances in Petri dishes with artificially reproduced octopus sensory cells.

Sensors on the suckers allow animals to detect chemical compounds that bacteria produce during the decomposition of biological material - explained the research group.

Similar chemicals were also found by scientists on the surface of crabs, which octopuses refused to consume due to spoilage.

It was previously known that octopuses can find food hidden under rocks, relying solely on touch. New research shows that these animals are capable of complex sensory actions, including detecting harmful substances at a microscopic level.