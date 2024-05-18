State Border Guard Service denies increase in the number of men crossing the border

The State Border Guard Service said that the information spread by the media about the increase in the number of men crossing the border is not true, UNN reports .

In recent days, there has been an increase in the movement of people and vehicles through the checkpoints on the border with Poland. For three days in a row, queues of vehicles have been accumulating to leave Ukraine, - the statement said.

Details

It is reported that today the accumulation of cars was recorded at Ustyluh, and a small one in front of the Uhryniv checkpoint. On the rest of the routes, there are no queues in either direction.

It is worth noting that the information disseminated by the media about the increase in the number of men crossing the border is not true. The number of legally admitted men and men of conscription age who were not admitted for various reasons did not increase in the face of increased passenger traffic, - the State Border Guard Service informs.

Addendum

Today, on May 18, the law on strengthening mobilization came into force, which, in particular, gives persons liable for military service the right to a postponement of mobilization during martial law. UNN reminds who can receive a deferral and can be booked.