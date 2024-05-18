ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

State Border Guard Service denies increase in the number of men crossing the border

State Border Guard Service denies increase in the number of men crossing the border

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25659 views

The State Border Guard Service denies media reports of an increase in the number of men crossing the border.

The State Border Guard Service said that the information spread by the media about the increase in the number of men crossing the border is not true, UNN reports .

In recent days, there has been an increase in the movement of people and vehicles through the checkpoints on the border with Poland. For three days in a row, queues of vehicles have been accumulating to leave Ukraine,

- the statement said.

Details

It is reported that today the accumulation of cars was recorded at Ustyluh, and a small one in front of the Uhryniv checkpoint. On the rest of the routes, there are no queues in either direction.

It is worth noting that the information disseminated by the media about the increase in the number of men crossing the border is not true. The number of legally admitted men and men of conscription age who were not admitted for various reasons did not increase in the face of increased passenger traffic,

- the State Border Guard Service informs.

Persons liable for military service will have a barcode affixed to their military ID cards: why it is needed5/16/24, 1:48 PM • 22549 views

Addendum

Today, on May 18, the law on strengthening mobilization came into force, which, in particular, gives persons liable for military service the right to a postponement of mobilization during martial law. UNN reminds who can receive a deferral and can be booked.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

Society
