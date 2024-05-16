Persons liable for military service will have a barcode affixed to their military ID cards: why it is needed

For men liable for military service who have updated their data in the TCC, a barcode (VIN) is now being inserted into the military registration document. This was reported by Judicial and Legal Newspaper, and UNN.

Details

The publication explains that this is actually an identification code that the Register of Persons Liable for Military Service "Oberih" automatically assigns to each person liable for military service.

Thanks to it, the TCC employees understand that person has fulfilled the requirements of the law on mobilization and updated the data.

At the same time, if of such a barcode is not present in a military ticket or other military registration document, it will be clear that a certain person has not updated the data in the TCC.

The law on strengthening mobilization: what will change after May 18 for those liable for military service

Addendum

Earlier, a representative of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel Yuriy Glushchenkov, explained that TCC employees can connect to the Register or contact the Register operator by phone to update the citizen's data.

The operator will find out and tell you all the information about the citizen.

However, the regulatory framework that will be used to issue a single document for persons liable for military service in a single form is still being developed.

Recall

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine plans to launch an electronic cabinet of persons liable for military service in early June , which will allow citizens to access information about their military records.