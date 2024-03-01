Polish farmers blocked Shehyni checkpoint for all trucks - Demchenko

$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 18252 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 60193 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 45042 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 216306 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 193809 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 177621 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 222174 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 249499 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 155322 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371687 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.2m/s
34%
A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 173374 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 63259 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 82442 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 45727 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 37978 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 17573 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 60209 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 216324 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 175339 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 193821 views
Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 12109 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 20992 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 21514 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 39345 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 47079 views
Polish farmers blocked Shehyni checkpoint for all trucks - Demchenko

Kyiv • UNN

 • 100482 views

Polish farmers completely blocked truck traffic at the Medyka-Shehyni checkpoint on the border with Ukraine

Polish farmers blocked Shehyni checkpoint for all trucks - Demchenko

Today, at 13:00, Polish farmers refused to let any truck traveling to both Ukraine and Poland through the Medyka-Shehyni checkpoint. This was reported by the spokesman of the State Border Guard Service Andriy Demchenko on the air of a telethon, the correspondent of UNN reports.

 Polish farmers continue to block the movement of trucks. Polish farmers continue to carry out these actions in six directions: "Rava-Ruska, Yagodyn, Ustyluh, Uhryniv, Krakivets, Shehyni. As of this morning, a total of 2,350 trucks were waiting in queues in Poland for Ukraine at all of these destinations

- Demchenko said.

He noted that most of the trucks are opposite the Krakivets, Rava-Ruska, and Yahodyn checkpoints.

"The situation has not actually changed over the past two days, but today we have a certain change in the direction of the Shehyni checkpoint. Because, at 13:00,  as the Polish side informed us, Polish farmers refused to let any truck go through, either towards Ukraine or towards Poland. Even though there was such a critical minimum of truck crossings in this direction before," Demchenko said.

According to him, only 47 trucks crossed the line in both directions over the past day.

"After 1 p.m. and now we are recording this at our checkpoint, no trucks are moving, neither from Poland nor the Polish side accepts trucks from Ukraine," Demchenko added.

Addendum

 On the afternoon of February 28, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that Poland and Ukraine are discussing a possible temporary closure of the border for the movement of goods until the accumulated problems are resolved.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

