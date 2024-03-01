Polish farmers blocked Shehyni checkpoint for all trucks - Demchenko

Today, at 13:00, Polish farmers refused to let any truck traveling to both Ukraine and Poland through the Medyka-Shehyni checkpoint. This was reported by the spokesman of the State Border Guard Service Andriy Demchenko on the air of a telethon, the correspondent of UNN reports.

Polish farmers continue to block the movement of trucks. Polish farmers continue to carry out these actions in six directions: "Rava-Ruska, Yagodyn, Ustyluh, Uhryniv, Krakivets, Shehyni. As of this morning, a total of 2,350 trucks were waiting in queues in Poland for Ukraine at all of these destinations - Demchenko said.

He noted that most of the trucks are opposite the Krakivets, Rava-Ruska, and Yahodyn checkpoints.

"The situation has not actually changed over the past two days, but today we have a certain change in the direction of the Shehyni checkpoint. Because, at 13:00, as the Polish side informed us, Polish farmers refused to let any truck go through, either towards Ukraine or towards Poland. Even though there was such a critical minimum of truck crossings in this direction before," Demchenko said.

According to him, only 47 trucks crossed the line in both directions over the past day.

"After 1 p.m. and now we are recording this at our checkpoint, no trucks are moving, neither from Poland nor the Polish side accepts trucks from Ukraine," Demchenko added.

Addendum

On the afternoon of February 28, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that Poland and Ukraine are discussing a possible temporary closure of the border for the movement of goods until the accumulated problems are resolved.