Blockade of the Polish border: how many trucks are in line

Blockade of the Polish border: how many trucks are in line

Kyiv

 26758 views

The blockade of Polish farmers at 5 border crossing points led to queues of 1400 trucks, while the largest queue of 1700 trucks formed at the Krakovets checkpoint, which was not blocked.

The blockade by Polish farmers on the territory of Poland continues at 5 checkpoints on the border with Ukraine, with 1400 trucks in line there in the morning. At the same time, the largest queues of about 1700 trucks were recorded at the Krakivets checkpoint, which is not under blockade. This was reported by the spokesman for the State Border Guard Service, Andriy Demchenko, during a telethon, UNN reports.

The blockade on the territory of Poland continues in 5 directions. These are the directions of the checkpoints Yagodyn, Rava-Ruska, Shehyni, Ustyluh, Uhryniv. As of this morning, according to the information we have from our Polish colleagues, there are about 1400 trucks in the queues on the other side of the border towards Ukraine at all these 5 checkpoints

- Demchenko said.

He said that the longest queues here are in front of the Yahodyn and Rava-Ruska checkpoints, while the smallest number of trucks in the queues is at the Ustyluh and Uhryniv checkpoints.

At the same time, he said, Ukrainian carriers are looking for border crossing points where possible.

"One of them is the direction of the Krakivets checkpoint, and as of this morning there is also a queue there. It is about 1,700 trucks, which is the largest queue in all directions on the border with Poland," said Demchenko.

Polish farmers resumed the blockade on the Polish-Ukrainian border on February 9, and later expanded it.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

