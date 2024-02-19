In Volyn, customs officers found UAH 8 million of undeclared cash in a traveler's trunk

A Ukrainian tried to smuggle UAH 8 million in undeclared cash in his trunk through Volyn customs. However, his plans were thwarted by customs officers. The case was reported by the State Customs Service's communicators, UNN reports.

The bills were kept in the tool compartment of the luggage compartment of the Skoda Octavia, which the man was using to enter the "green corridor". According to the offender, the packages wrapped in black film contained more than UAH 8 million. - the agency said.

Details

According to customs officials, a 37-year-old Ukrainian tried to smuggle a large amount of hryvnia currency into Ukraine, but was stopped at the Ustyluh post during customs control.

Volyn customs officers are currently recounting the money and recording the offenses.

The crime was preliminarily classified as "failure to declare currency valuables transported by citizens across the customs border of Ukraine in an amount exceeding the amount allowed by the legislation of Ukraine for their transportation without a written declaration".

For such a violation, the state usually pays a fine of 20 percent of the amount exceeding the amount allowed by applicable law to the treasury.

Details of this story are promised to be provided later.