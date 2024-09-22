One checkpoint on the border with Poland is not working - the State Border Guard Service gave the reason

The Ustyluh-Zosyn checkpoint on the border with Poland has temporarily stopped working. The reason is that there was a malfunction in the database on the Polish side. This was reported by the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

"The passage of persons and vehicles through the Ustyluh-Zosyn border crossing is temporarily suspended. At night, the Border Guard of the Republic of Poland reported a malfunction in the database. In this regard, the registration and passage is not carried out," the SBGS said in a statement.

The Ukrainian border guards added that the Polish side is currently taking measures to eliminate the malfunction. They appealed to citizens and carriers to choose other checkpoints to cross the border if possible.

