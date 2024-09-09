Poland's customs system resumes operation after failure: vehicles cross the border as usual
Kyiv • UNN
The Polish Customs Service has eliminated the malfunctions in the system that caused delays at the border with Ukraine. Border crossing points are operating normally, and vehicles are moving across the border without any obstacles.
Poland's customs system has resumed its work after last week's disruption. Currently, checkpoints on the border with Ukraine are operating normally. This was reported by the State Customs Service of Ukraine on September 9, UNN reports.
Earlier, there was a malfunction in the working system of the Customs Service of the Republic of Poland, which led to delays in the passage of trucks. Currently, the Polish side has eliminated the malfunction, and vehicles are crossing the border as usual
On September 6, it was reported that Poland's customs system was malfunctioning and that delays at the border with Ukraine were possible.