The Ustyluh-Zosyn checkpoint on the border with Poland has resumed operation

The Ustyluh-Zosyn checkpoint has resumed its work, which was suspended last night due to a technical failure on the Polish side, UNN reports, citing a report from the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.

"As of 12:30 a.m., the registration of persons and vehicles at the Ustyluh-Zosyn checkpoint has resumed. However, it is carried out in a slow mode due to the registration of persons on laptop computers," the SBGS said in a statement.

Recall

The checkpoint was temporarily suspended after Polish border guards reported a malfunction in the database. Other checkpoints on the Ukrainian-Polish border continued to operate.