Ustyluh checkpoint on the border with Poland is operating as usual - border guards

The Ustyluh-Zosyn checkpoint on the border with Poland is operating normally, without any malfunctions in the databases on the Polish side. This was announced by the spokesman for the State Border Guard Service, Andriy Demchenko, during a telethon on Monday, UNN reports.

Work is underway at the Ustylug-Zosyn crossing point. The traffic is heavy, and our colleagues on the other side have not noticed any malfunctions in the databases - Demchenko said.

Recall

On Sunday, September 22, the Ustyluh-Zosyn checkpoint on the border with Poland temporarily stopped working. The reason was that there was a malfunction in the database on the Polish side.