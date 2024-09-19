Popular Warsaw-Lviv train via Rava-Ruska is being restored: how it will run

Ticket sales for the Warsaw-Lviv train via Rava-Ruska are resuming, Ukrzaliznytsia reported on Thursday, UNN reports.

Details

"Thanks to the renewal of agreements with the Polish private carrier SKPL, a short break in ticket sales for the popular interchange service from Warsaw via Rava-Ruska to Lviv is coming to an end. Ukrzaliznytsia is grateful to SKPL for all the efforts made to ensure the continued smooth operation of this flight," the company said.

Train schedules will remain as usual:

From Warsaw Voskhodnaya train #767 departs daily at 21:31, Lublin 23:27-23:40, Rava-Ruska 05:15 (border and customs control in the train).

Voskhodnaya train #767 departs daily at 21:31, Lublin 23:27-23:40, Rava-Ruska 05:15 (border and customs control in the train). Transfer train #867/868 departs from Rava-Ruska at 06:15, Lviv 07:47-08:02, Ivano-Frankivsk 11:12-11:16, arriving in Kolomyia at 12:00.

at 06:15, Lviv 07:47-08:02, Ivano-Frankivsk 11:12-11:16, arriving in Kolomyia at 12:00. Returning train #867/868 departs from Kolomyia at 03:06, Ivano-Frankivsk 03:55-04:00, Lviv 06:58-07:14, arriving in Rava-Ruska at 08:38.

at 03:06, Ivano-Frankivsk 03:55-04:00, Lviv 06:58-07:14, arriving in Rava-Ruska at 08:38. Departure of train #767 from Rava-Ruska at 10:15 (border and customs control in the train), Lublin 13:50-14:11, arrival at Warsaw Wszczodnia station at 16:01.

Train ticket prices: Ukrzaliznytsia plans to increase tariffs and other changes