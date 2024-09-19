ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 109614 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 113540 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 184101 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 146396 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 148314 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 140943 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 190708 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112243 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 180366 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104913 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Popular Warsaw-Lviv train via Rava-Ruska is being restored: how it will run

Popular Warsaw-Lviv train via Rava-Ruska is being restored: how it will run

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 13607 views

Ukrzaliznytsia is resuming ticket sales for the Warsaw-Lviv train via Rava-Ruska after a short break. This became possible due to the renewal of agreements with the Polish carrier SKPL, and the schedule remains unchanged.

Ticket sales for the Warsaw-Lviv train via Rava-Ruska are resuming, Ukrzaliznytsia reported on Thursday, UNN reports.

Details

"Thanks to the renewal of agreements with the Polish private carrier SKPL, a short break in ticket sales for the popular interchange service from Warsaw via Rava-Ruska to Lviv is coming to an end. Ukrzaliznytsia is grateful to SKPL for all the efforts made to ensure the continued smooth operation of this flight," the company said.

Train schedules will remain as usual:

  • From Warsaw Voskhodnaya train #767 departs daily at 21:31, Lublin 23:27-23:40, Rava-Ruska 05:15 (border and customs control in the train). 
  • Transfer train #867/868 departs from Rava-Ruska at 06:15, Lviv 07:47-08:02, Ivano-Frankivsk 11:12-11:16, arriving in Kolomyia at 12:00. 
  • Returning train #867/868 departs from Kolomyia at 03:06, Ivano-Frankivsk 03:55-04:00, Lviv 06:58-07:14, arriving in Rava-Ruska at 08:38. 
  • Departure of train #767 from Rava-Ruska at 10:15 (border and customs control in the train), Lublin 13:50-14:11, arrival at Warsaw Wszczodnia station at 16:01.

Train ticket prices: Ukrzaliznytsia plans to increase tariffs and other changes16.08.24, 12:59 • 18734 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Society
ukrainian-railwaysUkrainian Railways
warsawWarsaw
rava-ruskaRava-Ruska
lvivLviv

