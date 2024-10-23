Ukrainians warned of possible queues at Rava-Ruska checkpoint on the border with Poland: what is known
Kyiv • UNN
Repair work will begin on the Polish-Ukrainian border to replace the road surface. The repairs will last up to two weeks and may cause traffic delays for vehicles entering Ukraine.
There may be traffic delays at the Polish-Ukrainian border at the Rava-Ruska-Hrebenne checkpoint due to repair work that began on October 24, the State Customs Service warned, UNN reports.
Details
"Starting October 24, repair work will begin to replace the road surface at the Rava-Ruska-Hrebenne checkpoint. The repairs will last up to two weeks, so there may be traffic delays for trucks and cars in the direction of "entry to Ukraine," the State Customs Service said.
Travelers and carriers were urged to take this information into account when planning to cross the border in this direction.
