SBGS does not rule out possible changes in border crossing for men with disabilities
Kyiv • UNN
The State Border Guard Service does not rule out possible changes to the border crossing procedure for men with disabilities. The decision is being considered in cooperation with the National Security and Defense Council and other bodies after the discovery of abuses with disability registration.
The decision to amend regulations is considered in cooperation with the National Security and Defense Council and other bodies.
This was stated by the SBGS spokesman Andriy Demchenko in a commentary to a journalist of UNN.
“The Border Guard Service has always thoroughly checked all the documents that gave the men the right to cross the border. We will continue to do so,” said Demchenko.
According to him, they detect forged documents every day, but the Border Guard Service does not have statistics on forged documents related to disability.
Regarding the procedure for checking disability documents by border guards, I can only say that we interact with government agencies and use technical means of document control
He added that the NSDC's decision set an additional task to consider amendments to the regulations on the specifics of crossing the border of Ukraine for people with disabilities in cooperation with the State Border Guard Service and other interested bodies.
When this is worked out, everyone will know, and there may be changes to the rules of crossing, document verification or document control
Recall
In early October, MSEC official Tetiana Krupa and her son, the head of the Pension Fund's regional office in Khmelnytskyi region, were caught in an illegal enrichment scheme. During the searches, almost $6 million in cash in various currencies was found on their person.
The next day she was taken into custodyand the case was transferred to the NABU.
soon the media reported that dozens of prosecutors of the Khmelnitsky region, led by their head Alexey Oleynik, issued a disability.
According to journalists, they were recognized as persons with disabilities in exchange for covering up the corruption schemes of the head of the regional center for medical and social expertise, the aforementioned Tatiana Krupa.
The inspection revealed that 61 prosecutors in Khmelnytskyi have disabilities.
This was the reason why President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy convened a meeting of the National Security and Defense Council.
As a result, after a meeting on the situation with the MSEC and the abuse of disability by officials of various state bodies, a list of solutions was identified that would restore justice.
Immediately after this meeting , Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin resigned.
In addition, a number of decisions were made at the meeting, in particular, on the digitalization of the processes of passing all stages of medical and social expert commissionsand on the actual verification of declarations of MSEC members.
The Cabinet of Ministers was also instructed to work with the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine and other bodies within a month to amend the regulatory legal acts on the peculiarities of crossing the state border of Ukraine by former officials of state bodies with disabilities, determining the list of their documents to be checked.t
Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Iryna Vereshchuk said that due to the situation with the MSEC and fake disabilities, there will be urgent and quick checks for false diagnosesof all officials, starting with top officials.
As of now, it is known that 64 officials of the MSEC have already received suspicion based on the SBU materials, and more than 4 thousand disability certificates have been canceled.