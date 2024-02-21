Ukrainian carriers hold protests at four checkpoints in response to Polish blockade

Ukrainian carriers hold protests at four checkpoints in response to the actions of Polish farmers.

This was reported to UNN by the State Border Guard Service spokesman Andriy Demchenko.

Ukrainian carriers are located in four directions in total - these are the directions of the Yagodyn, Krakivets, Shehyni, and Rava-Ruska checkpoints," Demchenko said. According to him, the actions of the Ukrainian carriers are a peaceful action, a demonstration that the situation in Poland is an unworthy act against Ukrainian carriers. "Therefore, by their presence near the border, Ukrainian carriers primarily demonstrate that if the blockade continues, they are ready to block traffic for trucks with Polish registration as well - Demchenko noted.

When asked whether Ukrainian carriers are currently blocking traffic, Demchenko replied: "I have no information that there are a large number of foreign-registered trucks in queues."

Addendum

On February 20, Ukrainian carriers launched a peaceful action in response to the Polish blockade.

In Poland, protesters blocked the railroad near the Medyka-Shehyni checkpoint and painted grain from a freight car.

Deputy Prime Minister Kubrakov stated that the situation with the blockade on the border with Poland could get out of control, it is becoming more serious and the Ukrainian side hopes that the Polish government will eventually find a solution to this situation.