Military criticize the “parcel tax”: threat to defense capability and risks for the frontline

The introduction of a "parcel tax" proposed by lawmakers is causing serious concern among the military and volunteers. They warn that this initiative could lead to delays in the supply of critical materials and components for the front line and significantly complicate the logistics of military supplies.

Lieutenant Colonel Yuriy Kochevenko, a commander of one of the Ukrainian Armed Forces units defending Ukraine, emphasizes: "In times of war, any initiatives that complicate supplies for the army are unacceptable. We need maximum flexibility in logistics, prompt deliveries, and simplified procedures. Nothing that could hinder the army, prevent us from strengthening our defense capabilities, should even be on the agenda.

According to him, most of the equipment and machinery for the front is created by volunteers and small industries that depend on international supplies of components. "These are buggies of various modifications that are essential for evacuating the wounded, transporting ammunition, food and water to the positions. These are also drones - FPV and various versions of "bombers" and reconnaissance drones. And what is very urgent and important now is electronic warfare equipment: the enemy is constantly changing the frequencies at which its drones fly, and this requires flexibility and the ability to respond quickly to these changes for those who manufacture these means in the rear," the commander explained the critical need for rapid barrier-free supplies.

One of the biggest problems pointed out by the military is the dual use of many goods. Formally civilian components, such as microcircuits, batteries, ATV wheels, or transformers, are used to create technologies needed to protect the military. Any complication in their importation can directly affect the combat capability of units.

In such a tense war, any complication of the logistics chain can have very serious consequences, which are measured, first of all, by the lives of soldiers on the front line - emphasizes Kochevenko.

He directly calls the initiative harmful: "I think that the state can find this money in other areas than those that can undermine Ukraine's defense capabilities.

Economic experts also express doubts about the feasibility of the "parcel tax". According to estimates by Oleh Pendzyn, the elimination of corruption schemes at customs could bring the budget up to UAH 170 billion a year, which is much more than the potential revenues from the new tax. In addition, he emphasizes that the authors of the initiative failed to provide reasonable calculations of its effectiveness for the budget.

Investigative journalist Yevhen Plinsky points out that the real purpose of the "parcel tax" is to lobby the interests of large importers and retailers who want to drive out direct international purchases from the market, imposing the same goods on Ukrainians at a premium.

Thus, the military, volunteers, and economists agree on one thing: the introduction of a "parcel tax" carries far more risks than potential benefits and could create critical obstacles to the country's defense capability.