Situation at Chornobyl NPP: the State Environmental Inspectorate reports on whether the threat to the population remains

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 14928 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 14928 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 34189 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 34189 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 69733 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 69733 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 42364 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 42364 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 109126 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 109126 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 95204 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 111817 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116575 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116575 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 148221 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Exclusive
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115112 views

"MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115112 views

Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

February 28, 12:47 AM • 86036 views
The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 41021 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 104769 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28
05:35 AM • 52904 views

05:35 AM • 52904 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
09:03 AM • 32223 views

09:03 AM • 32223 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 69909 views

09:20 AM • 69909 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 109149 views

06:23 AM • 109149 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 148233 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 139201 views

February 27, 11:50 AM • 139201 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 171716 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February
09:59 AM • 11520 views

09:59 AM • 11520 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
09:03 AM • 32223 views

09:03 AM • 32223 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 132390 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details
February 26, 03:18 PM • 134282 views

February 26, 03:18 PM • 134282 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"
February 26, 08:37 AM • 162795 views

February 26, 08:37 AM • 162795 views
Situation at Chornobyl NPP: the State Environmental Inspectorate reports on whether the threat to the population remains

Situation at Chornobyl NPP: the State Environmental Inspectorate reports on whether the threat to the population remains

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 69320 views

The localization and elimination of the smoldering center near the New Safe Confinement after the drone attack continues at Chornobyl NPP. The radiation level does not exceed the norm, and there is no threat to the public.

At the Chernobyl nuclear power plant (ChNPP), work continues to eliminate the consequences of the Russian strike on the Shelter. This was reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the State Environmental Inspectorate.

Details

It is noted that the Chornobyl NPP continues to localize and eliminate the smoldering center on the northern side of the New Safe Confinement (NSC).

“Partial disclosure of the structures is underway. Constant monitoring is being carried out using UAVs with thermal imaging cameras and handheld thermal imagers,” the statement said.

The agency also emphasized that the radiation level at the facility does not exceed the control levels. At the same time, there are no threats to the public.

Recall

 On the night of February 14, a Russian attack drone with an explosive part damaged the protective shelter at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant. The fire was extinguished, the radiation background did not change, but the damage to the shelter is estimated to be significant.

UAH 1.5 billion will be allocated to Chornobyl NPP shelter after Russian drone strike: there is a government decision18.02.25, 12:48 • 34832 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyWar
prjsc-mhpPrJSC MHP

Contact us about advertising