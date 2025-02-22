Situation at Chornobyl NPP: the State Environmental Inspectorate reports on whether the threat to the population remains

At the Chernobyl nuclear power plant (ChNPP), work continues to eliminate the consequences of the Russian strike on the Shelter. This was reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the State Environmental Inspectorate.

Details

It is noted that the Chornobyl NPP continues to localize and eliminate the smoldering center on the northern side of the New Safe Confinement (NSC).

“Partial disclosure of the structures is underway. Constant monitoring is being carried out using UAVs with thermal imaging cameras and handheld thermal imagers,” the statement said.

The agency also emphasized that the radiation level at the facility does not exceed the control levels. At the same time, there are no threats to the public.

Recall

On the night of February 14, a Russian attack drone with an explosive part damaged the protective shelter at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant. The fire was extinguished, the radiation background did not change, but the damage to the shelter is estimated to be significant.

UAH 1.5 billion will be allocated to Chornobyl NPP shelter after Russian drone strike: there is a government decision