UAH 1.5 billion will be allocated to Chornobyl NPP shelter after Russian drone strike: there is a government decision

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

"MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
"MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

The occupiers plan to hold a "forum of regions" with Belarus in 2025

The occupiers plan to hold a "forum of regions" with Belarus in 2025

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"

UAH 1.5 billion will be allocated to Chornobyl NPP shelter after Russian drone strike: there is a government decision

UAH 1.5 billion will be allocated to Chornobyl NPP shelter after Russian drone strike: there is a government decision

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 34835 views

The Cabinet of Ministers allocates UAH 1.5 billion to maintain the safe condition of the Chornobyl NPP shelter after it was damaged by a Russian drone. An additional €400 million is planned to be raised from the EIB for energy-efficient reconstruction.

The Cabinet of Ministers is allocating UAH 1.5 billion to keep the Chornobyl nuclear power plant shelter safe after a Russian drone hit. This was stated by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during a government meeting, UNN reports.

Details

"Russia has once again resorted to terrorism against nuclear facilities. The drone attack on the Chornobyl NPP shelter is an attempt to intimidate Ukraine, Europe and the world. Currently, there is no radiation threat, and work is underway to eliminate the consequences of the attack. Today, the government is allocating more than UAH 1.5 billion to keep the Chornobyl NPP shelter safe. We are increasing funding by 139 million compared to 2024," Shmyhal said.

He also noted that the Cabinet of Ministers has approved a decision that will allow the government to attract a €400 million loan from the European Investment Bank. In particular, these are funds for energy-efficient reconstruction.

Addendum

Taras Melnychuk, a representative of the government in the Verkhovna Rada, reported that the relevant amendments were made to Resolution No. 234 "On Approval of the Procedure for Using Funds Provided for in the State Budget to Maintain the Safe Condition of Power Units and the Shelter and Implementation of Measures to Prepare for the Decommissioning of the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant.

The amendments clarify the year in which the measures for decommissioning of the Chornobyl NPP and maintaining the safe condition of the units and the Shelter will be implemented, as well as the distribution of funds provided for in the state budget for 2025 under the budget program "Maintaining the Safe Condition of the Units and the Shelter and Measures for Decommissioning of the Chornobyl NPP" by areas of their use.

Recall

On the night of February 14, a Russian attack drone with an explosive part damaged the protective shelter at the Chornobyl nuclear power plant. The fire was extinguished, the radiation background did not change, but the damage to the shelter is estimated to be significant.

After a Russian drone hit the arch of the new safe confinement at the Chornobyl NPP , liquidation work continues, and fluctuations in radiation levels remain within the usual limits.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarEconomyPolitics
european-investment-bankEuropean Investment Bank
europeEurope
ukraineUkraine
denys-shmyhalDenis Shmyhal

