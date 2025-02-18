UAH 1.5 billion will be allocated to Chornobyl NPP shelter after Russian drone strike: there is a government decision

The Cabinet of Ministers is allocating UAH 1.5 billion to keep the Chornobyl nuclear power plant shelter safe after a Russian drone hit. This was stated by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during a government meeting, UNN reports.

Details

"Russia has once again resorted to terrorism against nuclear facilities. The drone attack on the Chornobyl NPP shelter is an attempt to intimidate Ukraine, Europe and the world. Currently, there is no radiation threat, and work is underway to eliminate the consequences of the attack. Today, the government is allocating more than UAH 1.5 billion to keep the Chornobyl NPP shelter safe. We are increasing funding by 139 million compared to 2024," Shmyhal said.

He also noted that the Cabinet of Ministers has approved a decision that will allow the government to attract a €400 million loan from the European Investment Bank. In particular, these are funds for energy-efficient reconstruction.

Addendum

Taras Melnychuk, a representative of the government in the Verkhovna Rada, reported that the relevant amendments were made to Resolution No. 234 "On Approval of the Procedure for Using Funds Provided for in the State Budget to Maintain the Safe Condition of Power Units and the Shelter and Implementation of Measures to Prepare for the Decommissioning of the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant.

The amendments clarify the year in which the measures for decommissioning of the Chornobyl NPP and maintaining the safe condition of the units and the Shelter will be implemented, as well as the distribution of funds provided for in the state budget for 2025 under the budget program "Maintaining the Safe Condition of the Units and the Shelter and Measures for Decommissioning of the Chornobyl NPP" by areas of their use.

Recall

On the night of February 14, a Russian attack drone with an explosive part damaged the protective shelter at the Chornobyl nuclear power plant. The fire was extinguished, the radiation background did not change, but the damage to the shelter is estimated to be significant.

After a Russian drone hit the arch of the new safe confinement at the Chornobyl NPP , liquidation work continues, and fluctuations in radiation levels remain within the usual limits.