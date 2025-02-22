Large-scale drone attack: where the alarm was sounded and explosions were heard

Late in the evening, on February 22, an air alert was declared in a number of regions of Ukraine. The military is detecting enemy UAVs. Air defense forces are working, and explosions were heard in some regions. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channels of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Kyiv Regional Military Administration (KRMA).

Details

According to the latest data, as of 22:15, enemy drones were spotted:

in the center of Sumy region, the course is southwest;

in Chernihiv region, the course is western/southwestern;

in Zaporizhzhia, heading north/northwest;

in the south of Dnipropetrovska, the course is north;

in the east of Kyiv region, the course is western/southwestern;

in the north of Poltava, with a southwesterly course;

in the north of Cherkasy region, with a southwesterly course;

in the east of Kharkivska Street, heading south/southwest.

High-speed target in Sumy region on a southwestern course

Before that, explosions were heard in the Kyiv region. Enemy drones were spotted in the region, and air defense forces were deployed. Explosions were also heard in Odesa.

Meanwhile, at about 10:27 p.m., explosions were heard in Kyiv and Kryvyi Rih. A UAV is operating in the capital after a ballistic missile threat was announced.

Where the alarm was raised

Air traffic alert map as of 22:43

