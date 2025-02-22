Russian Federation strikes at Zaporizhzhya frontline area, destroys outpatient clinic

Occupants in Zaporizhzhia struck at one of the frontline settlements, destroying an outpatient clinic. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA Ivan Fedorov, UNN reports.

The premises of the outpatient clinic were destroyed. Preliminary, without casualties - these are the consequences of an enemy attack on one of the frontline settlements of the region - Fedorov said.

