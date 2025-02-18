Drone attack on Zaporizhzhia: what is known about the consequences of the strike

A fire broke out in Zaporizhzhia due to an attack by enemy drones. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA Ivan Fedorov, UNN reports.

Details

On the evening of February 18, Zaporizhzhia region was again attacked from the air. As a result of a drone strike, a fire broke out in the private sector.

Rescuers have arrived at the scene and are extinguishing the fire. Information about the victims and the extent of the damage is being clarified.

Recall

Earlier it was reported that the head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA said that air defense was working in the region. The Air Force warned of enemy attack UAVs moving from the southeast toward Zaporizhzhia.

