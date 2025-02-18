Air defense forces are working in Zaporizhzhia
The head of Zaporizhzhia RMA reported on the work of air defense in the region. The air force warned of enemy attack UAVs moving from the southeast toward Zaporizhzhia.
Air defense forces are operating in Zaporizhzhia region. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA Ivan Fedorov, UNN reports.
Our air defense system is working! Stay in safe places until curfew
The Air Force warned that enemy attack UAVs were moving toward Zaporizhzhia from the southeast.