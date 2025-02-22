ukenru
France and Italy are blocking the EU's €20 billion military aid package for Ukraine - Spiegel

France and Italy are blocking the EU's €20 billion military aid package for Ukraine - Spiegel

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 83808 views

France and Italy are slowing down the adoption of the EU's €20 billion military aid package for Ukraine due to budget constraints. The package includes 1.5 million rounds of ammunition and air defense support, but the time for approval is limited.

France and Italy are slowing down the adoption of a €20 billion military aid package from the European Union for Ukraine. This is reported by the German publication Spiegel, reports UNN.

Details

It is reported that the package is to include:

  • about 1.5 million rounds of ammunition
    • Guidance for air defense systems
      • the ability to regenerate Ukrainian fighters and further train Ukrainian brigades.

        At the same time, according to the publication, "there is resistance" - and not only from the traditionally pro-Russian Hungary and Slovakia.

        "In addition to the two usual EU outsiders, two key players have expressed skepticism in internal discussions: France and Italy. Both countries have large debts and practically no freedom of action in their national budgets", the article states.

        According to the publication, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has already criticized the meeting in Paris convened by French President Emmanuel Macron and opposes holding a G7 telephone conference on Monday.

        In Brussels, there are hopes that Trump will not end negotiations with Putin too quickly and that it will take a long time. But time is pressing for another reason: it is said that ammunition in Ukraine will run out by April

        - the publication writes.

        Reminder

        The European Union is exploring more aggressive ways to seize frozen assets of the Central Bank of Russia, as the bloc tries to ensure financial and military support for Ukraine amid signs that the US may cut its own aid.

        Ukraine will never become a part of the EU against the will of Hungarians, and will be a “buffer zone” after the war - Orban's new statement22.02.25, 21:53 • 30314 views

        Vadim Khlyudzinsky

        Vadim Khlyudzinsky

        WarPolitics
        donald-trumpDonald Trump
        european-unionEuropean Union
        emmanuel-macronEmmanuel Macron
        franceFrance
        italyItaly
        slovakiaSlovakia
        hungaryHungary
        ukraineUkraine
        viktor-orbanViktor Orban

