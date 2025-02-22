ukenru
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
"MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
Ukraine will never become a part of the EU against the will of Hungarians, and will be a “buffer zone” after the war - Orban's new statement

Ukraine will never become a part of the EU against the will of Hungarians, and will be a “buffer zone” after the war - Orban's new statement

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30324 views

Viktor Orban said that Ukraine's accession to the EU depends on Hungary's will and could harm the Hungarian economy. He also threatens to eliminate USAID-funded organizations.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that Ukraine's accession to the European Union depends on Hungarians, and that Kyiv will not join the bloc against Budapest's will. The politician also believes that Ukraine will never join NATO. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Washington Post.

Details

It is noted that on Saturday, February 22 , Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban announced that Hungary will decide whether Ukraine will be able to realize its hopes of joining the European Union. 

Against the will of Hungary and Hungarians, Ukraine will never become a member of the European Union

- Orban said.

He explained his statement by saying that Ukraine's accession to the EU “will destroy Hungarian farmers, and not only them, but the entire Hungarian national economy.

According to the Hungarian prime minister, “Ukraine, or what is left of it,” will never join NATO, and after a full-scale war, Kyiv will allegedly become a “buffer zone” between Russia and the Alliance member states.

Orban also threatened “retribution” against non-governmental organizations, media and human rights groups that received funding from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), saying that they would be liquidated in Hungary and “face legal consequences.

We must urgently create constitutional and legal conditions so that we do not have to sit idly by while pseudo-civil society organizations serve foreign interests and organize political actions in front of our eyes

- added the Hungarian prime minister.

“Orban, a Trump ally, hailed the U.S. administration's move to disband the U.S. Agency for International Development, saying without evidence that the agency was used to fund liberal initiatives in Hungary aimed at toppling his government,” The Washington Post reported.

Recall

Hungarian Prime Minister saidthat the war in Ukraine could become an “Afghanistan” for the EU. According to him, the difficulty is how to convince Russia to end the war.

Orban believes that if peace is achieved, Russia can be reintegrated into the world economy14.02.25, 11:11 • 22720 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

PoliticsNews of the World
united-states-agency-for-international-developmentUnited States Agency for International Development
natoNATO
donald-trumpDonald Trump
european-unionEuropean Union
hungaryHungary
ukraineUkraine
viktor-orbanViktor Orban

