Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban believes that if a peace agreement is reached between Ukraine and Russia with the assistance of the United States, Russia can be reintegrated into the global economy, the European security system and even the European energy economic system.

He expressed this opinion in an interview with Portfolio, reports UNN.

Orban considers it a success that Russian and US Presidents Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin have already begun preparations for peace talks. According to the prime minister, if peace is achieved with the assistance of the United States, Russia could be reintegrated into the global economy, which could bring economic benefits to Hungary.

If the American president comes in, creates peace, and an agreement is reached, I think that Russia will be reintegrated into the global economy, reintegrated into the European security system, and even into the European energy economic system. This will give the Hungarian economy a huge boost, a great opportunity - Orban said.

Regarding the economic situation, Orban said that Hungary should pursue a strategy that can make the country independent of the European Union's alleged “problems,” and that strengthening Asia-U.S. relations is therefore particularly important.

According to him, Hungary needs an economic strategy that will make the country independent of what he calls the “difficulties” of the European Union. He argues that Europe is no longer the engine of the world economy, so Hungary should strengthen its relations with Asia, the United States, and Arab countries.

The prime minister argues that the Hungarian economy should develop special relations with successful countries, the United States, Arab countries, and China.

US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that he would likeRussia to return to the G7, saying that Moscow's exclusion was a mistake.

The Financial Times reportedthat US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will try to reach a ceasefire in Ukraine by Easter or May 9.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said that the talks will not last one day and that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin must understand that they will be concluded only when NATO sees that the result will be long-term.