Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
Orban believes that if peace is achieved, Russia can be reintegrated into the world economy

Kyiv  •  UNN

 22723 views

The Hungarian prime minister said that Russia could be reintegrated into the global economy after a peace deal with the assistance of the United States. Orban also called on Hungary to become independent from the EU and strengthen relations with Asia and the United States.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban believes that if a peace agreement is reached between Ukraine and Russia with the assistance of the United States, Russia can be reintegrated into the global economy, the European security system and even the European energy economic system.

He expressed this opinion in an interview with Portfolio, reports UNN.

Orban considers it a success that Russian and US Presidents Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin have already begun preparations for peace talks. According to the prime minister, if peace is achieved with the assistance of the United States, Russia could be reintegrated into the global economy, which could bring economic benefits to Hungary.

If the American president comes in, creates peace, and an agreement is reached, I think that Russia will be reintegrated into the global economy, reintegrated into the European security system, and even into the European energy economic system. This will give the Hungarian economy a huge boost, a great opportunity

- Orban said. 

A sad testimony: Orbán criticises Brussels' “worthless” stance in support of Ukraine13.02.25, 14:59 • 28777 views

 Regarding the economic situation, Orban said that Hungary should pursue a strategy that can make the country independent of the European Union's alleged “problems,” and that strengthening Asia-U.S. relations is therefore particularly important.

According to him, Hungary needs an economic strategy that will make the country independent of what he calls the “difficulties” of the European Union. He argues that Europe is no longer the engine of the world economy, so Hungary should strengthen its relations with Asia, the United States, and Arab countries.

The prime minister argues that the Hungarian economy should develop special relations with successful countries, the United States, Arab countries, and China.

Addendum Addendum

US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that he would likeRussia to return to the G7, saying that Moscow's exclusion was a mistake.

 The Financial Times reportedthat US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will try to reach a ceasefire in Ukraine by Easter or May 9.  

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said that the talks will not last one day and that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin must understand that they will be concluded only when NATO sees that the result will be long-term. 

Anna Murashko

PoliticsNews of the World
natoNATO
donald-trumpDonald Trump
european-unionEuropean Union
united-statesUnited States
hungaryHungary
ukraineUkraine
viktor-orbanViktor Orban

