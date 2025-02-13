The Hungarian prime minister compared the EU's statements of support for Ukraine to “support for murder.” Viktor Orban added that a place in the negotiations on Russia's war against Ukraine should be earned by “good leadership.

On Thursday, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban ridiculed the statement of EU Foreign Policy Chief Kaja Kallas and the EU's position on Ukraine, calling recent statements in support of Ukraine's independence and territorial integrity “worthless.

We stand ready to step up our support for Ukraine... We share the goal of continuing to support Ukraine until a just, comprehensive and lasting peace is achieved - the statement reads.

Also, in an interview with European Newsroom, a platform for cooperation between European news agencies, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kallas said:

It is important that the United States remains our closest ally.

Orban's response:

This declaration is a sad testament to Brussels' poor leadership. While President Donald Trump and President Putin are negotiating peace, EU officials are making worthless statements

He added that a seat at the negotiating table must be earned through “strength, good leadership and smart diplomacy,” as the Hungarian prime minister put it.

He also condemned the EU's position, stating:

Brussels' position - to support the killings as long as it is needed - is morally and politically unacceptable

UNN reported that Ukrainian President Zelensky said that Orban's relations with Putin are too “warm”.

The economic crisis in Hungary threatens Viktor Orban's victory in the 2026 elections. High inflation, falling living standards, and a declining birth rate are undermining the Fidesz party's position.

