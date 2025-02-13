ukenru
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

"MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
"MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"

A sad testimony: Orbán criticises Brussels' "worthless" stance in support of Ukraine

A sad testimony: Orbán criticises Brussels' "worthless" stance in support of Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

The Hungarian prime minister criticised Brussels' position on supporting Ukraine. Orban compared the EU's statements to 'support for murder' and said, that a place in the negotiations must be earned.

The Hungarian prime minister compared the EU's statements of support for Ukraine to "support for murder." Viktor Orban added that a place in the negotiations on Russia's war against Ukraine should be earned by "good leadership.

Transmits UNN with reference to Politico.

Details

On Thursday, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban ridiculed the statement of EU Foreign Policy Chief Kaja Kallas and the EU's position on Ukraine, calling recent statements in support of Ukraine's independence and territorial integrity "worthless.

Context

We stand ready to step up our support for Ukraine... We share the goal of continuing to support Ukraine until a just, comprehensive and lasting peace is achieved

- the statement reads.

Also, in an interview with European Newsroom, a platform for cooperation between European news agencies, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kallas said:

It is important that the United States remains our closest ally.

Orban's response:

This declaration is a sad testament to Brussels' poor leadership. While President Donald Trump and President Putin are negotiating peace, EU officials are making worthless statements

He added that a seat at the negotiating table must be earned through "strength, good leadership and smart diplomacy," as the Hungarian prime minister put it.

He also condemned the EU's position, stating:

Brussels' position - to support the killings as long as it is needed - is morally and politically unacceptable

Recall

UNN reported that Ukrainian President Zelensky said that Orban's relations with Putin are too "warm".

The economic crisis in Hungary threatens Viktor Orban's victory in the 2026 elections. High inflation, falling living standards, and a declining birth rate are undermining the Fidesz party's position.

Why Hungary is blocking Ukraine's accession to the EU: Stefanyshyna answers07.02.25, 12:30

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

PoliticsNews of the World
Donald Trump
European Union
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Hungary
Ukraine
Viktor Orban

