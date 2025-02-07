ukenru
Why Hungary is blocking Ukraine's accession to the EU: Stefanyshyna answers

Why Hungary is blocking Ukraine's accession to the EU: Stefanyshyna answers

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27107 views

The Vice Prime Minister explained that Hungary's blocking of Ukraine's accession to the EU is political in nature. The decision depends on the consensus of all member states and is linked to geopolitical changes in the world.

Ukraine's membership in the EU is also a matter of politics, as the decision depends on the consensus of all member states. Hungary and Slovakia are putting forward their own conditions, which are related not only to economic but also to geopolitical interests. This was stated by the Vice Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine - Minister of Justice Olha Stefanishyna during the conference “Ukraine's Accession to the EU: Formation of a Transformational Agenda,” UNN reports .

“Of course, this issue is very relevant, especially now, when we are preparing to open negotiations. We need to pass at least three decisions that are adopted by consensus. Of course, this is politics,” Stefanishyna said when asked whether Hungary and Slovakia's blockade of Ukraine is a political or economic issue.

She noted that the policy is related to the fact that not only Ukraine is joining the European Union. Nine other countries are on this agenda. The policy is also linked to major geopolitical changes in the world, in particular with the new president of the United States taking office.

But we must not forget how major crises have been handled. The number of crises before that was usually a matter of the internal political agenda of the European Union. Usually, it is an increase in interest rates, and it is understood that the decision is important. So I see this as our daily work

- Stefanishyna summarized.

Recall

Ukraine awaits approval of the roadmap to start EU accession talks. 

Yulia Havryliuk

Yulia Havryliuk

SocietyPolitics
olha-stefanishynaOlha Stefanishyna
european-unionEuropean Union
slovakiaSlovakia
united-statesUnited States
hungaryHungary
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising