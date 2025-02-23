Russian attack on the center of Kyiv: city authorities updated information about the fall of UAV debris

ukenru
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 6739 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 24574 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 55487 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 34644 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 107412 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 92896 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 111563 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116549 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 147137 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115096 views

113-year-old woman who survived the Holocaust and Japanese occupation dies in the United States

February 28, 12:11 AM • 52822 views
Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

February 28, 12:47 AM • 79559 views
The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 32916 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 103599 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 45000 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 55562 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 107425 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 147144 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 138149 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

February 27, 09:18 AM • 170678 views
UNN Lite
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 3336 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 22300 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 131856 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 133778 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 162347 views
Russian attack on the center of Kyiv: city authorities updated information about the fall of UAV debris

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 95501 views

On the night of February 23, Kyiv suffered a massive attack by Russian drones. The wreckage of a UAV fell in an open area in the Pechersk district, damaging the windows of a non-residential building, with no injuries.

On the night of Sunday, February 23, Kyiv came under a massive attack by enemy drones. This was reported by the head of the Kyiv City Civil Administration Timur Tkachenko, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, in the Pechersk district of the capital, the wreckage of a Russian UAV fell in an open area.

"Windows in a nearby non-residential building were damaged, no one was injured. The threat remains," Tkachenko wrote.

His information was confirmed by Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko .

  The capital is noisy. Air defense forces are working. Take cover

- Kyiv mayor warned.

In The Ukrainian Air Force also warned of the danger to the residents of the capital.

 "Take cover! Enemy attack UAVs from the northeast are heading in your direction," the message reads.

Recall

On Saturday evening, February 22, Russian occupants struck at Odesa. According to the head of the Odesa regional military administration Oleh Kiper, the strike caused a private house to catch fire, and three people were injured.

One dead, seriously wounded, fire: the aftermath of the strike on Kryvyi Rih22.02.25, 23:43 • 25621 view

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

WarKyiv
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
vitalii-klychkoVitali Klitschko
odesaOdesa
kyivKyiv

