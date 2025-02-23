Russian attack on the center of Kyiv: city authorities updated information about the fall of UAV debris

On the night of Sunday, February 23, Kyiv came under a massive attack by enemy drones. This was reported by the head of the Kyiv City Civil Administration Timur Tkachenko, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, in the Pechersk district of the capital, the wreckage of a Russian UAV fell in an open area.

"Windows in a nearby non-residential building were damaged, no one was injured. The threat remains," Tkachenko wrote.

His information was confirmed by Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko .

The capital is noisy. Air defense forces are working. Take cover - Kyiv mayor warned.



In The Ukrainian Air Force also warned of the danger to the residents of the capital.

"Take cover! Enemy attack UAVs from the northeast are heading in your direction," the message reads.

Recall

On Saturday evening, February 22, Russian occupants struck at Odesa. According to the head of the Odesa regional military administration Oleh Kiper, the strike caused a private house to catch fire, and three people were injured.

