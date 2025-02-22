One dead, seriously wounded, fire: the aftermath of the strike on Kryvyi Rih

A man died and a number of people were seriously wounded in a rocket attack on Kryvyi Rih. The city authorities also reported a fire. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k Regional Military Administration (RMA) Serhiy Lysak on his Telegram channel, UNN reports.

Details

On Saturday, February 22, at 22:40, Serhiy Lysak reported that the Russian army had attacked Kryvyi Rih.

Russian army attacks Kryvyi Rih. Preliminary damage to civilian infrastructure - the official said in a post.

Later he clarified that there were two injured in Kryvyi Rih due to a rocket attack . One of them is in serious condition. A fire broke out. An infrastructure facility was damaged.

At 23:37, the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k RMA reported the death of one of the victims.

A man who was injured in a rocket attack on Kryvyi Rih has died in hospital. Our sincere condolences to the family... - Serhiy Lysak wrote.

According to the official, a 30-year-old woman was also hospitalized. She is in a serious condition.

"Another victim, who is 31 years old, will be treated on an outpatient basis,"- added Lysak.

