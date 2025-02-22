One dead, seriously wounded, fire: the aftermath of the strike on Kryvyi Rih
A Russian missile strike on Kryvyi Rih killed one man. Two other women were injured, one of them in serious condition.
A man died and a number of people were seriously wounded in a rocket attack on Kryvyi Rih. The city authorities also reported a fire. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k Regional Military Administration (RMA) Serhiy Lysak on his Telegram channel, UNN reports.
On Saturday, February 22, at 22:40, Serhiy Lysak reported that the Russian army had attacked Kryvyi Rih.
Russian army attacks Kryvyi Rih. Preliminary damage to civilian infrastructure
Later he clarified that there were two injured in Kryvyi Rih due to a rocket attack . One of them is in serious condition. A fire broke out. An infrastructure facility was damaged.
At 23:37, the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k RMA reported the death of one of the victims.
A man who was injured in a rocket attack on Kryvyi Rih has died in hospital. Our sincere condolences to the family...
According to the official, a 30-year-old woman was also hospitalized. She is in a serious condition.
"Another victim, who is 31 years old, will be treated on an outpatient basis,"- added Lysak.
