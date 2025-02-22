ukenru
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

"MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM

"MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

One dead, seriously wounded, fire: the aftermath of the strike on Kryvyi Rih

One dead, seriously wounded, fire: the aftermath of the strike on Kryvyi Rih

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25622 views

A Russian missile strike on Kryvyi Rih killed one man. Two other women were injured, one of them in serious condition.

A man died and a number of people were seriously wounded in a rocket attack on Kryvyi Rih. The city authorities also reported a fire. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k Regional Military Administration (RMA) Serhiy Lysak on his Telegram channel, UNN reports.

Details

On Saturday, February 22, at 22:40, Serhiy Lysak reported that the Russian army had attacked Kryvyi Rih.

Russian army attacks Kryvyi Rih. Preliminary damage to civilian infrastructure

- the official said in a post.

Later he clarified that there were two injured in Kryvyi Rih due to a rocket attack . One of them is in serious condition. A fire broke out. An infrastructure facility was damaged.

At 23:37, the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k RMA reported the death of one of the victims.

A man who was injured in a rocket attack on Kryvyi Rih has died in hospital. Our sincere condolences to the family...

- Serhiy Lysak wrote.

According to the official, a 30-year-old woman was also hospitalized. She is in a serious condition.

"Another victim, who is 31 years old,  will be treated on an outpatient basis,"- added Lysak. 

FPV drone attack on a civilian car in Pokrovsk: one killed and one wounded22.02.25, 16:35

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

War
Kryvyi Rih

