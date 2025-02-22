FPV drone attack on a civilian car in Pokrovsk: one killed and one wounded
Kyiv • UNN
In Pokrovsk, a Russian FPV drone attacked a civilian car, killing a 53-year-old man and wounding a 56-year-old. In Sloviansk, non-residential buildings and private houses were damaged.
The Russian army attacked a civilian car in Pokrovsk with an FPV drone , killing one person and wounding another. This was reported by the head of the Donetsk RMA Vadim Filashkin, UNN reports.
Russians attacked a civilian car with an FPV drone again. A 53-year-old man was killed, and a 56-year-old man was injured and taken to the hospital. Two other passengers in the car did not need medical attention
In addition, according to Filashkin, Sloviansk came under fire, with non-residential buildings and private houses damaged.
