FPV drone attack on a civilian car in Pokrovsk: one killed and one wounded

The Russian army attacked a civilian car in Pokrovsk with an FPV drone , killing one person and wounding another. This was reported by the head of the Donetsk RMA Vadim Filashkin, UNN reports.

Russians attacked a civilian car with an FPV drone again. A 53-year-old man was killed, and a 56-year-old man was injured and taken to the hospital. Two other passengers in the car did not need medical attention - Filashkin said.

In addition, according to Filashkin, Sloviansk came under fire, with non-residential buildings and private houses damaged.

Night strikes in Donetsk region: number of victims and scale of destruction