Night strikes in Donetsk region: number of victims and scale of destruction

One person was killed and nine others were wounded in the night strikes in Donetsk region. This was reported by the head of the Donetsk regional military administration Vadym Filashkin, UNN reports.

He noted that seven people aged 51 to 83 were injured in Sloviansk as a result of the shelling, and 62 private houses and an administrative building were damaged.

A 39-year-old man was wounded in Kramatorsk, 46 houses and two cars were destroyed.

Filashkin also added that in Nikanorivka, Mykolaiv community, one person was killed, another was injured, and a house was destroyed.

He urged residents of Donetsk region not to expose themselves to mortal danger and evacuate.

Recall

In the Donetsk region, on January 24 , the forced evacuation of families with children from Komarska and Kryvorizka communities began, where 76 and 34 children remained, respectively.