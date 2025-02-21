ukenru
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM

"MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Night strikes in Donetsk region: number of victims and scale of destruction

Night strikes in Donetsk region: number of victims and scale of destruction

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24723 views

One person was killed and nine wounded in the night shelling in Donetsk region. Over 100 buildings were damaged in Sloviansk, Kramatorsk and Nikanorivka.

One person was killed and nine others were wounded in the night strikes in Donetsk region. This was reported by the head of the Donetsk regional military administration Vadym Filashkin, UNN reports. 

At least 1 person killed and 9 wounded in shelling in northern Donetsk region 

- Filashkin wrote.

He noted that seven people aged 51 to 83 were injured in Sloviansk as a result of the shelling, and 62 private houses and an administrative building were damaged.

A 39-year-old man was wounded in Kramatorsk, 46 houses and two cars were destroyed.

Filashkin also added that in Nikanorivka, Mykolaiv community, one person was killed, another was injured, and a house was destroyed.

He urged residents of Donetsk region not to expose themselves to mortal danger and evacuate.

Recall

In the Donetsk region, on January 24 , the forced evacuation of families with children from Komarska and Kryvorizka communities began, where 76 and 34 children remained, respectively. 

Yulia Havryliuk

Yulia Havryliuk

War
ukraineUkraine
donetskDonetsk

