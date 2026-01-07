Act, don't fear: Sybiha on Trump's approach to relations with Russia

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha noted the determination of the United States after the detention of a Russian ship in the North Atlantic and emphasized that acting instead of fear is the key to effective relations with Russia and bringing peace closer, writes UNN.

The detention of a Russian-flagged ship in the North Atlantic underscores the resolute leadership of the United States and President Trump.

We welcome such an approach in relations with Russia: to act, not to be afraid. This also applies to the peace process and bringing lasting peace closer," the statement says.

