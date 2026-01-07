Act, don't fear: Sybiha on Trump's approach to relations with Russia

$42.560.14
Exclusive
04:27 PM • 4152 views
Peacekeeping forces for Ukraine: are real security guarantees possible?
04:11 PM • 7702 views
The Ministry of Development warns of worsening weather, a headquarters has been established to eliminate the consequences of emergencies on major roads
02:21 PM • 8196 views
Zelenskyy expects to meet with Trump soon
01:11 PM • 12528 views
Ukraine's international reserves reached a historic high of $57.3 billion - NBU
12:29 PM • 17512 views
Russia offered the US an "exchange" of Venezuela for Ukraine - former Trump adviser
Exclusive
January 7, 11:31 AM • 23843 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba is trying to appoint the head of the State Aviation Service before the open competition resumes. What is the reason?Photo
January 7, 10:27 AM • 23312 views
The most difficult issues of the ZNPP and territories, as well as a summit with US participation: Zelensky revealed the content of new negotiations with Trump's envoys
January 7, 10:05 AM • 24097 views
General Staff confirmed the damage to an oil depot in Russia's Belgorod region and an occupiers' logistics warehouse
January 7, 09:26 AM • 18437 views
The Cabinet of Ministers has banned the disconnection of medical facilities from electricity supply: Prime Minister Svyrydenko instructed to investigate the situation in Lviv
January 7, 09:20 AM • 17339 views
"Not all information can be public, work is ongoing": Budanov announced concrete results of negotiations in Paris
Popular news
Protests in Iran: Abdanan city came under the control of protestersVideoJanuary 7, 08:15 AM • 32988 views
Prepared for a Russian missile strike on a thermal power plant and planted a GPS tracker: SBU detained a 16-year-old girl in KropyvnytskyiPhotoVideoJanuary 7, 09:57 AM • 4620 views
"They knew in advance": the head of the Lviv OVA commented on power outages in Lviv despite the Cabinet's banJanuary 7, 10:32 AM • 29582 views
How to choose the right thermal underwear: simple tipsJanuary 7, 11:57 AM • 19624 views
Merchants of Death: How the Odesa private clinic "Odrex" and the funeral home "Anubis" are connected12:23 PM • 15018 views
Act, don't fear: Sybiha on Trump's approach to relations with Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 16 views

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha noted the US's resolve after the detention of a Russian ship in the North Atlantic. He emphasized that acting instead of fear is key to effective relations with Russia and bringing peace closer.

Act, don't fear: Sybiha on Trump's approach to relations with Russia

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha noted the determination of the United States after the detention of a Russian ship in the North Atlantic and emphasized that acting instead of fear is the key to effective relations with Russia and bringing peace closer, writes UNN.

Details

The detention of a Russian-flagged ship in the North Atlantic underscores the resolute leadership of the United States and President Trump.

We welcome such an approach in relations with Russia: to act, not to be afraid. This also applies to the peace process and bringing lasting peace closer," the statement says.

Crew of Venezuela-linked tanker seized may face trial in US - White House07.01.26, 19:29 • 896 views

Olga Rozgon

PoliticsNews of the World
US Elections
War in Ukraine
Andriy Sybiha
Donald Trump
United States