This is not a coincidence: Ruslan Kravchenko said that the tax service has been exceeding the revenue plan for the second month in a row
Kyiv • UNN
In January-February, the State Tax Service of Ukraine exceeded its revenue target by UAH 21.9 billion, which is +16.5% of the plan. The general fund of the state budget received UAH 78.8 billion from tax payments in February.
The state budget received UAH 78.8 billion in February. The over-execution is due to high revenues from VAT, excise duties, and personal income tax.
This was announced by the head of the State Tax Service of Ukraine Ruslan Kravchenko, UNN reports.
For the second month in a row, tax revenues exceed the revenue targets set by the Ministry of Finance for the State Tax Service. Someone probably thought that the overperformance by almost UAH 10 billion in January was a coincidence or a lucky break. But the figures for February show the opposite,
As of February 28, the overperformance for the current month is UAH 12.1 billion.
According to the head of the State Tax Service, the revenue target was met by 118.1%.
At the same time, the general fund of the state budget received UAH 78.8 billion from payments controlled by the State Tax Service.
In total, in January-February, the State Tax Service exceeded the set revenue targets by UAH 21.9 billion (+16.5% of the plan).
The main thing is to have a goal and work as a team. The result will not be long in coming!
Over-fulfilment of the budget in February was due to high receipts from VAT, excise duties and personal income tax. In particular:
- UAH 26.2bn - personal income tax (+13.6%);
- UAH 21.6bn - VAT receipts (+13.3%);
- more than UAH 10.1bn - receipts from excise duty on Ukrainian goods (alcohol, tobacco, fuel). Including the overfulfilment of indicators on excise duty on tobacco products by UAH 2.5 billion (+62.6%);
- excise duty on imported goods almost doubled - by UAH 2.6 billion more. For the second month in a row significant amounts of VAT refunds. In February, UAH 13.1 billion was reimbursed.
Recall
