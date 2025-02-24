Kravchenko: State Tax Service together with law enforcement agencies is working to reduce the volume of the shadow tobacco market

ukenru
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 18106 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 45638 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 29531 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 106157 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 91046 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 111356 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116527 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 146340 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115081 views

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 169920 views

113-year-old woman who survived the Holocaust and Japanese occupation dies in the United States

February 28, 12:11 AM • 48496 views
Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

February 28, 12:47 AM • 74668 views
The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 26779 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 102805 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 39009 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 45765 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 106169 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 146348 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 137389 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

February 27, 09:18 AM • 169927 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 17056 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 131384 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 133337 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 161943 views
Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

February 25, 02:34 PM • 141405 views
Kravchenko: State Tax Service together with law enforcement agencies is working to reduce the volume of the shadow tobacco market

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19301 views

In 2025, more than 1,000 inspections of the tobacco market were conducted and fines of UAH 11+ million were imposed. In 2026, an electronic excise stamp is to be introduced, with testing to begin in March.

The State Tax Service conducted over 1000 inspections of the tobacco market and imposed fines of UAH 11+ million in 2025. An electronic excise stamp is planned to be introduced in January 2026 to ensure market transparency. This was announced by the Head of the State Tax Service Ruslan Kravchenko, UNN reports.

Today, I met with representatives of the Ukrtiutiun Association and tobacco manufacturers that are part of a network of well-known international companies. The main topics discussed were the fight against illegal production and trafficking of tobacco products and the introduction of an electronic excise stamp,

- the statement said.

Experts estimate that the shadow tobacco market currently reaches 12.6%. This is not only a huge loss to the budget, but also an unequal playing field for legal producers. Some pay taxes in good faith, while others prefer smuggling, counterfeiting and corruption schemes.

The State Tax Service, together with law enforcement agencies, is actively working to reduce the volume of the shadow market.

Only from the beginning of 2025:

  • conducted 1069 inspections in the field of tobacco products circulation
    • imposed UAH 11+ million in financial sanctions
      • revoked 312 licenses, including 167 for absence at the place of business
        • seized illegal products worth UAH 2.6 million.

          The State Tax Service will continue inspections in places where violations of license conditions have been recorded.

          We also talked about the introduction of an electronic excise stamp. This is an important step for market transparency. However, producers fear that the system will not be ready for a full-fledged launch in January 2026,

          - Kravcheko added.

          "Testing of the innovation will start in March. It will show the real readiness of the market to switch to the electronic excise stamp. However, today we will jointly develop the relevant bylaws, in particular, the procedure for labeling packs," Kravchenko summarized.

          Kravchenko met with business representatives of Lviv region to discuss blocking of tax invoices20.02.25, 16:52 • 30654 views

          Olga Rozgon

          EconomyPolitics

          Contact us about advertising