Kravchenko: State Tax Service together with law enforcement agencies is working to reduce the volume of the shadow tobacco market

The State Tax Service conducted over 1000 inspections of the tobacco market and imposed fines of UAH 11+ million in 2025. An electronic excise stamp is planned to be introduced in January 2026 to ensure market transparency. This was announced by the Head of the State Tax Service Ruslan Kravchenko, UNN reports.

Today, I met with representatives of the Ukrtiutiun Association and tobacco manufacturers that are part of a network of well-known international companies. The main topics discussed were the fight against illegal production and trafficking of tobacco products and the introduction of an electronic excise stamp, - the statement said.

Experts estimate that the shadow tobacco market currently reaches 12.6%. This is not only a huge loss to the budget, but also an unequal playing field for legal producers. Some pay taxes in good faith, while others prefer smuggling, counterfeiting and corruption schemes.

The State Tax Service, together with law enforcement agencies, is actively working to reduce the volume of the shadow market.

Only from the beginning of 2025:

conducted 1069 inspections in the field of tobacco products circulation

imposed UAH 11+ million in financial sanctions

revoked 312 licenses, including 167 for absence at the place of business

seized illegal products worth UAH 2.6 million.

The State Tax Service will continue inspections in places where violations of license conditions have been recorded.

We also talked about the introduction of an electronic excise stamp. This is an important step for market transparency. However, producers fear that the system will not be ready for a full-fledged launch in January 2026, - Kravcheko added.

"Testing of the innovation will start in March. It will show the real readiness of the market to switch to the electronic excise stamp. However, today we will jointly develop the relevant bylaws, in particular, the procedure for labeling packs," Kravchenko summarized.

