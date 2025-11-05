Bitcoin falls below $100,000 amid declining risk appetite

ukenru
Exclusive
08:57 AM • 5026 views
Kyiv stopped: dense fog, wave of accidents and dangerous air covered the city
08:12 AM • 9358 views
Russia attacked energy infrastructure in three regions, power outage schedules across Ukraine until 9 PM - Ministry of Energy
07:17 AM • 10399 views
Belgium and European Commission to hold 'crisis meeting' on frozen Russian assets for Ukraine - Politico
November 4, 11:11 PM • 27579 views
About 10,000 North Korean troops are stationed near the Russian-Ukrainian border
November 4, 06:53 PM • 29107 views
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed strikes on oil refining and chemical facilities in Russia and occupied Kherson region
Exclusive
November 4, 06:07 PM • 52988 views
Expert reveals secrets of choosing an uninterruptible power supply for home: how to select power and battery type
November 4, 05:53 PM • 40678 views
With security measures, a small ice rink, and lighting restrictions: Ukraine's main Christmas tree will be installed on Sofiyska Square
November 4, 05:22 PM • 38659 views
On Wednesday, power will be cut off in a number of regions of Ukraine: Ukrenergo announced when and how many queues there will be
November 4, 03:06 PM • 35730 views
Surveillance of the Prosecutor General's Office: NABU detective's premises searched
Exclusive
November 4, 02:17 PM • 54383 views
Love beyond declaration: NACP must check acting rector of State Biotechnological University Kudryashov due to undeclared fiancée
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Critical situation in Pokrovsk: Russians are entrenching themselves on the outskirts - DeepStateNovember 5, 12:48 AM • 18419 views
Italy calls for cancellation of performance by Russian singer, a confidant of PutinNovember 5, 01:11 AM • 24105 views
Drones attacked a thermal power plant in the Russian city of OryolVideoNovember 5, 02:29 AM • 18908 views
The EU is considering introducing a "probationary period" for new member statesNovember 5, 03:38 AM • 10549 views
Democrats win first major elections since Trump's return to power04:50 AM • 10275 views
Publications
Love beyond declaration: NACP must check acting rector of State Biotechnological University Kudryashov due to undeclared fiancée
Exclusive
November 4, 02:17 PM • 54387 views
Baking Charlotte: top simple and delicious recipesPhotoNovember 4, 01:50 PM • 50262 views
Russia uses 9M729 cruise missile in Ukraine: expert reveals its features
Exclusive
November 4, 01:39 PM • 48991 views
Has AI become a salvation from the personnel shortage in Ukraine?
Exclusive
November 4, 07:25 AM • 67768 views
"Competitive wars" involving law enforcement: how the aviation business and defense contracts came under attackNovember 4, 06:30 AM • 66209 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Kim Jong Un
Xi Jinping
Robert Pattinson
Ivan Fedorov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Pokrovsk
Israel
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Robert Pattinson revealed details of the grueling filming of "Dune 3" in the desert08:51 AM • 2656 views
Zuckerberg's actor shakes up the celebrity world: Jesse Eisenberg says he's ready to donate a kidney to a strangerNovember 4, 04:38 PM • 27809 views
In the US, the overly "warm" embrace between J.D. Vance and the widow of slain activist Charlie Kirk is being hotly debatedNovember 4, 12:13 PM • 41697 views
Jonathan Bailey named People's Sexiest Man Alive 2025PhotoNovember 4, 06:59 AM • 44533 views
Kim Kardashian doubted the moon landing. NASA respondedNovember 3, 03:33 PM • 39704 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Shahed-136
Financial Times
9K720 Iskander

Bitcoin falls below $100,000 amid declining risk appetite

Kyiv • UNN

 • 670 views

Bitcoin's price fell 7.4% to $96,794, dropping below $100,000 for the first time since June. This is more than 20% below the record high reached a month ago, which corresponds to a bear market in stocks.

Bitcoin falls below $100,000 amid declining risk appetite

Bitcoin has nullified its summer growth, regaining positions achieved during Wall Street euphoria and a surge in institutional purchases, Bloomberg reports, writes UNN.

Details

On Tuesday, the cryptocurrency's price fell by 7.4% to $96,794 in New York trading, dropping below $100,000 for the first time since June. This is more than 20% below the record high reached a month ago, which corresponds to a bear market in stocks. Ether fell by 15%, and several so-called altcoins showed a similar decline, resulting in losses of more than 50% this year for many less traded and less liquid tokens.

The turning point came in October, when a powerful wave of liquidations wiped out billions of dollars covering bullish positions. Since then, traders have been cautious. Open interest in Bitcoin futures remains significantly below pre-crisis levels, and even though funding costs are becoming favorable, few are willing to return to trading. As a result, Bitcoin has grown by less than 10% this year, lagging behind stocks and again failing to meet expectations as a portfolio hedging tool.

"Bitcoin's fall to June lows reflects a market structure that is still struggling with psychological tension after the massive liquidation in October, which fundamentally changed how participants interact with the prevailing downtrend," said Chris Newhouse, research director at Ergonia.

As the publication writes, let's call it a sell-off without much confidence. According to data previously collected by Coinglass, the total amount of liquidations - both long and short - on Tuesday was a modest $1 billion. This is a significant decrease compared to the record high of $19 billion recorded on October 10.

Meanwhile, options traders have built up significant reserves against further declines: according to Coinbase-owned cryptocurrency exchange Deribit, put contracts expiring at the end of November with a strike price of $80,000 are in highest demand.

Bitcoin's decline reflects a reversal in the dynamics of promising technology stocks this week: shares of companies like Palantir and Nvidia fell amid renewed doubts about overvaluation. Bitcoin, often seen as an indicator of speculative momentum, is once again in sync with investor sentiment.

On Wednesday, Bitcoin recovered slightly in early Asian trading, adding 1.6%. As of 8:27 AM in Singapore, it was trading at $101,130, while other tokens narrowed their losses.

Cryptocurrencies face other obstacles, including outflows from exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and concerns about potential selling by companies engaged in digital asset treasury operations.

Over the past month, there have been outflows from both spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs, indicating a weakening of investor demand after active growth earlier this year. And although it is still early November, the trend is currently purely negative, indicating a pause in the sector's development, the publication writes.

"While the long-term trend remains clearly bearish, the scale of October's liquidations has prevented traders from confidently holding short positions, leaving the market dominated by tactical short-term trades based on momentum rather than targeted trades," Newhouse said.

Bitcoin hits two-week low amid declining risk appetite after crash04.11.25, 11:17 • 2196 views

Recall

Earlier, fintech expert and co-founder of Concord Fintech Solutions Olena Sosedka warned that after the rapid growth in cryptocurrency value that occurred in September - early October, Bitcoin would enter a "breathing" phase. "Obviously, Bitcoin will fluctuate in the coming weeks," the fintech expert predicted.

At the same time, according to her, if inflows into ETFs (investment funds that allow large players to buy Bitcoin through traditional exchanges) remain at the current level, new records are only a matter of time.

However, Olena Sosedka warned that a sharp slowdown in institutional interest or a change in Fed policy could provoke a 10-15% correction in the coin's value.

"The market is very emotional right now, so it's important not to chase a high price, but to act strategically and gradually, with a cool head," advises the fintech expert.

Julia Shramko

EconomyFinance
Trend
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Bloomberg L.P.
Singapore
New York City