Bitcoin is stable, but other cryptocurrencies are falling due to Trump's tariffs

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
03:18 PM

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Bitcoin is stable, but other cryptocurrencies are falling due to Trump's tariffs

Kyiv • UNN

 7736 views

Bitcoin has stabilized amid expectations of new tariffs from Trump, but most other cryptocurrencies, such as XRP, Solana, Cardano, and Polygon, have lost value.

Bitcoin is stable, but other cryptocurrencies are falling due to Trump's tariffs

Bitcoin stabilized on Wednesday due to a slight purchase of cryptocurrency, as traders are wary of taking risks in anticipation of new trade duties from US President Donald Trump, which are to be introduced on April 2. However, the rest of the cryptocurrency lost in price.

This is reported by UNN with reference to Investing.

This week, the world's largest cryptocurrency has recovered slightly after a significant drop in the first quarter of 2025. But this recovery remains unstable in the face of increased economic risks due to Trump's policies.

The US President is going to announce mutual duties for the main trading partners of the US, as well as publish tariffs on all imports from the US.

Investors are concerned about how Trump's tariffs will affect the economy, so markets are generally risk-averse and put pressure on speculative assets such as Bitcoin

- the publication notes.

The price of cryptocurrency today is against the background of expectations of new Trump's duties

So this morning Bitcoin rose by 1.5% to $84,246.4, and Ethereum rose by 0.8% to $1,857.20. However, the rest of the cryptocurrency mostly lost in price:

  • XRP fell by 1.2% to $2.0777;
    • Solana fell by 1.9%;
      • Cardano fell by 0.5%;
        • Polygon fell by almost 5%;

          Among memcoins, Dogecoin lost 0.3%, and STRUMP remained unchanged.

          Crypto boom among officials: the number of declarations with cryptocurrency has increased by 2.2 times02.04.25, 09:29 • 18745 views

          Alona Utkina

          Alona Utkina

          EconomyNews of the World
          Bitcoin
          Ethereum
          Donald Trump
          United States
