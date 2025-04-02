Bitcoin is stable, but other cryptocurrencies are falling due to Trump's tariffs
Bitcoin has stabilized amid expectations of new tariffs from Trump, but most other cryptocurrencies, such as XRP, Solana, Cardano, and Polygon, have lost value.
Bitcoin stabilized on Wednesday due to a slight purchase of cryptocurrency, as traders are wary of taking risks in anticipation of new trade duties from US President Donald Trump, which are to be introduced on April 2. However, the rest of the cryptocurrency lost in price.
This week, the world's largest cryptocurrency has recovered slightly after a significant drop in the first quarter of 2025. But this recovery remains unstable in the face of increased economic risks due to Trump's policies.
The US President is going to announce mutual duties for the main trading partners of the US, as well as publish tariffs on all imports from the US.
Investors are concerned about how Trump's tariffs will affect the economy, so markets are generally risk-averse and put pressure on speculative assets such as Bitcoin
The price of cryptocurrency today is against the background of expectations of new Trump's duties
So this morning Bitcoin rose by 1.5% to $84,246.4, and Ethereum rose by 0.8% to $1,857.20. However, the rest of the cryptocurrency mostly lost in price:
- XRP fell by 1.2% to $2.0777;
- Solana fell by 1.9%;
- Cardano fell by 0.5%;
- Polygon fell by almost 5%;
Among memcoins, Dogecoin lost 0.3%, and STRUMP remained unchanged.
